Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: General Mills' Total Revenue Grew 2.1%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GIS. The Company posted its financial results on December 20, 2017, for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018. The branded consumer foods manufacturer and marketer's revenue surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, General Mills most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GIS

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended November 26, 2017, General Mills' total revenues increased 2.1% to $4.20 billion from $4.11 billion in Q2 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross profit decreased 5% to $1.44 billion from $1.52 billion in Q2 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 260 basis points to 34.4% of revenue from 37% of revenue in Q2 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin decreased 240 basis points to 34.4% of revenue from 36.8% of revenue in Q2 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating income decreased 5.1% to $729.8 million from $768.9 million in Q2 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 130 basis points to 17.4% of revenue from 18.7% of revenue in Q2 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin decreased 220 basis points to 17.4% of revenue from 19.6% of revenue in Q2 FY17.

During Q2 FY18, General Mills' earnings before tax (EBT) decreased 5.6% to $654.9 million from $693.4 million in the same period of last year.

For the reported quarter, General Mills' net income decreased 10.6% to $430.5 million from $481.8 million in Q2 FY17. During Q2 FY18, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 7.5% to $0.74 from $0.80 in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, General Mills' adjusted net income decreased 7% to $474.7 million from $510 million in Q2 FY17. During Q2 FY18, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 4% to $0.82 from $0.85 in Q2 FY17, and was in-line with analysts' expectations of $0.82.

Segment Details

North America Retail - During Q2 FY18, the Company's North America Retail segment's net revenue increased 0.8% to $2.77 billion from $2.75 billion in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin decreased 120 basis points to 22.5% of revenue from 23.7% of revenue in Q2 FY17.

Convenience Stores & Foodservice - During Q2 FY18, the Company's Convenience Stores & Foodservice segment's net revenue increased 5.1% to $512.2 million from $487.5 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin decreased 160 basis points to 20.8% of revenue from 22.4% of revenue in Q2 FY17.

Europe & Australia - During Q2 FY18, the Company's Europe & Australia segment's net revenue increased 7.3% to $466.7 million from $435.1 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin decreased 370 basis points to 5.8% of revenue from 9.5% of revenue in Q2 FY17.

Asia & Latin America - During Q2 FY18, the Company's Asia & Latin America segment's net revenue increased 1.7% to $448 million from $440.7 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin decreased 290 basis points to 3.7% of revenue from 6.6% of revenue in Q2 FY17.

Balance Sheet

As on November 26, 2017, General Mills' cash and cash equivalents increased 25.6% to $962.1 million from $766.1 million as on May 28, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt increased 7.6% to $8.23 billion from $7.64 billion in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's receivables increased 5.6% to $1.51 billion from $1.43 billion in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 16.4% to $2.47 billion from $2.12 billion in Q4 FY17.

During H1 FY18, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities increased 45.2% to $1.57 billion from $1.08 billion in the same period of last year. During H1 FY18, the Company's free cash flow increased 71.9% to $1.31 billion from $760.4 million in H1 FY17.

On December 20, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share, payable on February 01, 2018, to shareholders of record as of January 10, 2018.

Outlook

For FY18, the Company expects organic net revenue growth rate to be in the range of 0% - negative 1%, and adjusted diluted EPS growth rate to be in the band of 1% - 2%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 10, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, General Mills' stock declined 1.16%, ending the trading session at $58.63.

Volume traded for the day: 3.09 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.00%; previous three-month period - up 15.07%; and past twelve-month period - up 9.71%

After yesterday's close, General Mills' market cap was at $33.50 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.47.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.34%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Processed & Packaged Goods industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors