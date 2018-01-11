Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: FedEx's Total Revenue Grew 9%; Adjusted EPS Surged 14.8%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FDX. The Company posted its financial results on December 19, 2017, for the second quarter fiscal 2018. The Company's revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, FedEx most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FDX

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended November 30, 2017, FedEx's total revenues increased 9% to $16.31 billion from $14.93 billion in Q2 FY17. The Company's revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating income increased 8% to $1.26 billion from $1.17 billion in Q2 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 10 basis points to 7.7% of revenue from 7.8% of revenue in Q2 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 30 basis points to 8.5% of revenue from 8.2% of revenue in Q2 FY17.

During Q2 FY18, FedEx's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 6% to $1.14 billion from $1.08 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 20 basis points to 7% of revenue from 7.2% of revenue in Q2 FY17.

For the reported quarter, FedEx's net income increased 11% to $775 million on a y-o-y basis from $700 million in Q2 FY17. During Q2 FY18, the Company's diluted EPS increased 10% to $2.84 on a y-o-y basis from $2.59 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, FedEx's adjusted net income increased 15.5% to $866 million on a y-o-y basis from $750 million in Q2 FY17. During Q2 FY18, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 14.8% to $3.18 on a y-o-y basis from $2.77 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $2.88.

FedEx's Segment Details

FedEx Express - During Q2 FY18, the FedEx Express segment's revenue increased 8% to $9.35 billion from $8.64 billion in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher base rates, strong growth in international services, higher fuel surcharges, and favorable exchange rates. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 2% to $717 million from $706 million in Q2 FY17.

FedEx Ground - During Q2 FY18, the FedEx Ground segment's revenue increased 12% to $4.93 billion from $4.42 billion in the same period last year. The increase was due to average daily package volume growth of 7% and higher base rates. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 12% to $521 million from $465 million in Q2 FY17.

FedEx Freight - During Q2 FY18, the Company's FedEx Freight segment's revenue increased 10% to $1.76 billion from $1.60 billion in the same period last year. The increase was due to less-than-truckload (LTL) revenue per shipment growth of 7% and average daily LTL shipment growth of 4%. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 34% to $118 million from $88 million in Q2 FY17.

Balance Sheet

As on November 30, 2017, FedEx's cash and cash equivalents decreased 30.3% to $2.77 billion from $3.97 billion on May 31, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt, less current portion, increased 1.8% to $15.18 billion from $14.91 billion in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net receivables increased 13.9% to $8.66 billion from $7.60 billion in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 14.4% to $3.15 billion from $2.75 billion in Q4 FY17.

During H1 FY18, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities decreased 43.1% to $1.50 billion from $2.64 billion in the same period last year.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 10, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, FedEx's stock marginally climbed 0.10%, ending the trading session at $268.01.

Volume traded for the day: 1.64 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.50 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 11.33%; previous three-month period - up 21.39%; past twelve-month period - up 42.24%; and year-to-date - up 7.40%

After yesterday's close, FedEx's market cap was at $71.52 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.64.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.75%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors