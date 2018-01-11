Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Bed Bath & Beyond Reported Better Than Expected Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BBBY. The Company posted its financial results on December 20, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended November 25, 2017, Bed Bath & Beyond's net revenues decreased 0.03% to $2.95 billion from $2.96 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's comparable sales growth was negative 0.3%. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $2.90 billion.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's net revenue decreased 0.6% to $8.63 billion from $8.68 billion in the same period of last year.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross profit decreased 4.7% to $1.04 billion from $1.09 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 180 basis points to 35.2% of revenue from 37% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating income decreased 48.7% to $108.36 million from $211.28 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 340 basis points to 3.7% of revenue from 7.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's operating income decreased 39.9% to $424.22 million from $705.28 million in the comparable period of last year.

During Q3 FY17, Bed Bath & Beyond's earnings before tax (EBT) decreased 50.9% to $94.74 million from $193.03 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 330 basis points to 3.2% of revenue from 6.5% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond's net income decreased 51.5% to $61.30 million from $126.42 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 48.2% to $0.44 from $0.85 in the same period of last year, surpassing analysts' expectations of $0.37.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's net income decreased 44.6% to $230.81 million from $416.38 million in the comparable period of last year. In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's diluted EPS decreased 40.6% to $1.64 from $2.76 in the corresponding period of last year.

Balance Sheet

As on November 26, 2017, Bed Bath & Beyond's cash and cash equivalents decreased 4.2% to $453.10 million from $473.01 million as on November 26, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt was on par with the $1.49 billion recorded in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's merchandise inventories decreased 2.1% to $3.20 billion from $3.27 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable decreased 10.2% to $1.46 billion from $1.62 billion in Q3 FY16.

In the first nine months of 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities decreased 33.9% to $491.84 million from $744.18 million in the same period of last year.

On December 20, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $.15 per share, to be paid on April 17, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 10, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Bed Bath & Beyond's stock slightly down 0.23%, ending the trading session at $21.31.

Volume traded for the day: 4.07 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Bed Bath & Beyond's market cap was at $3.10 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 6.12.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.82%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Home Furnishing Stores industry.

