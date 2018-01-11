Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - ZIOPHARM Updated on Key Clinical Programs and Corporate Development Activities

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ZIOP as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 09, 2018, the Company announced that it provided an update on its important clinical programs and corporate development activities during the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Ziopharm Implementing New Paradigm for Production of TCR with Sleeping Beauty Non-Viral Platform

Ziopharm's immunotherapies in clinical trials are based on two powerful platforms. The Company has shown that it can super-charge a patient's own immune system with controlled, local production of IL-12. It can also provide a new immune response infusing genetically modified T cells with a unique and advantageous manufacturing process. Ziopharm is implementing a new paradigm for production of genetically modified T cells with our Sleeping Beauty (SB) non-viral platform and proprietary membrane bound IL-15 which enables very rapid manufacture of CAR- and TCR-modified cells at low cost and scale.

Updates on Clinical Programs and Cell Therapies

Ziopharm, in partnership with Intrexon Corp., is advancing Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex, or controlled interleukin-12 (IL-12), as a gene therapy for recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). A Phase-1 trial demonstrated the safety of controlled local expression of IL-12, which can turn cold tumors hot, which could have a profound impact for oncology.

The Company announced the initiation of a Phase-I clinical trial to evaluate Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex in combination with OPDIVO® (nivolumab), an immune checkpoint, or PD-1, inhibitor, in adult patients with rGBM. Ziopharm updated guidance on its planned pivotal trial and will initiate in the second half of 2018.

Ziopharm has designed the randomized control trial to evaluate controlled IL-12 for the treatment of patients with rGBM and following meetings with US and European regulators is completing Chemistry Manufacturing and Control technical requirements. The Company is simultaneously working on accumulating additional clinical data from the open Phase-1 trials, including the combination trial.

The Company, in collaboration with Intrexon and with MD Anderson Cancer Center, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is developing chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell (CAR+ T) and T-cell receptor (TCR) T cell (TCR+ T) therapies.

First Point-of-Care Clinical Trial Expected in 2018

Ziopharm is advancing its non-viral Sleeping Beauty (SB) platform towards P-O-C for the very rapid manufacturing of genetically modified CAR+ T cells, with the first clinical trial utilizing this approach. The trial is likely to begin this year. Data supporting P-O-C were presented at the 59th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in December 2017. The Company expects to initiate the third-generation P-O-C study, which leverages SB to manufacture CAR+ T cells co-expressing a membrane-bound interleukin-15, or mbIL15, in less than two days.

Phase-1 Study of SB-Modified TCRs to Begin in Second Half of 2018

The Company updated guidance on the anticipated start of the National Cancer Institute (NCI)-led Phase-1 trial to evaluate adoptive cell transfer (ACT)-based immunotherapies genetically modified using the SB transposon/transposase system to express TCRs for the treatment of solid tumors. In January 2017, Ziopharm, Intrexon, and the NCI signed Cooperative Research and Development Agreement for the development of ACT based immunotherapies genetically modified using the SB transposon/transposase system to express TCRs to treat patients with advanced cancers.

Phase-1 Study of CD33-Specific CAR+T therapy in AML Underway

The Company is enrolling in the Phase-1 adoptive cellular therapy clinical trial of CD33-specific CAR+ T cell therapy in patients with refractory/recurrent Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The trial is enrolling at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The data are expected to serve as the basis for evaluating CD33 as a potential target for further development using very rapid non-viral manufacturing of T cells under P-O-C.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of new cancer therapies. The Company employs novel gene expression, control and cell technologies to deliver safe, effective and scalable cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer and graft-versus-host-disease (GvHD), a type of auto-immune disease. ZIOPHARM is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 10, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, ZIOPHARM Oncology's stock marginally rose 0.61%, ending the trading session at $4.13.

Volume traded for the day: 1.11 million shares.

After yesterday's close, ZIOPHARM Oncology's market cap was at $586.29 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

