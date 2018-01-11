Active-Investors: Wired News - Camtek Gets Multiple Orders for its Next Generation 3D Metrology System

Stock Monitor: Aehr Test Systems Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ: CAMT). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CAMT as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 09, 2018, the Company, a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions for the semiconductor industry, declared that it has received multiple orders for a total of 17 tools of its Next Generation systems for the 3D metrology and measurement of bumps in the Advanced Packaging market. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Camtek. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AEHR

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Camtek most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CAMT

Majority of the Orders from Camtek's Tier-1 Customers

Camtek got these orders from multiple tier-1 customers in recent weeks. A majority of these tools have to be installed in the first half of 2018. This implies that Camtek is starting the year with the highest ever backlog. In this regard, Rafi Amit, the Chief Executive Officer of Camtek, stated that the Company has a great start to 2018, given the huge order backlog. He looks forward to the promising prospects for the year ahead.

Orders Triggered by Camtek's Next Generation 3D Metrology System

Camtek offers dedicated solutions and yield-enhancement data that help manufacturers improve yield and drive down production costs. At present, the Company has eight offices around the world, with best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions as per customers' requirements.

Camtek believes that the initial market introduction of its Next Generation 3D Metrology system as well as its customers' intensive qualification process has triggered these orders. Camtek's Next Generation 3D Metrology system was launched at Semicon Taiwan in September 2017. In fact, the Next Generation System has already been qualified by many of its major customers. The successful introduction of Camtek's 3D metrology system would further boost the Company's confidence in maintaining its competitive advantages in this market.

Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer at Camtek, believes that this huge order backlog is indicative of the Company's market leading position in metrology for the Advanced Packaging market. The Next Generation systems have been specifically designed to fulfill the growing and stringent demands of this market, in throughput as well as accuracy.

Notable Developments

On January 09, 2018, Camtek announced that its CEO would present at the 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. The Camtek presentation is scheduled at 10:40 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 17, 2018. At this conference, investors would get an opportunity for one-on-one interaction with Camtek's management.

Another notable development is that Camtek's CEO would be ringing the NASDAQ Closing Bell on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at 4 pm. 2017 was an important year for Camtek, both in terms of a strategic perspective and financial performance, and this ceremony marks its success.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 10, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Camtek's stock marginally climbed 0.30%, ending the trading session at $6.66.

Volume traded for the day: 154.86 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 154.48 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 20.00%; previous three-month period - up 20.28%; past twelve-month period - up 99.65%; and year-to-date - up 16.43%

After yesterday's close, Camtek's market cap was at $228.30 million.

The stock has a dividend yield of 8.41%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors