Global Connected Vehicle Technologies Market Report 2018-2032 with Exclusive Interviews from Symphony Teleca, WillowTree Apps, Harman, TomTom, WirelessCar, Delphi

The "Connected Vehicle Technologies - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive connected vehicle technology sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and connected vehicle market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global connected vehicle market study includes:
- Automotive OE smartphone and embedded connectivity market size estimates for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends in the connected vehicle sector (including smart cars, car telematics, tracking and diagnostics, satellite navigation, automotive connectivity apps, autonomous driving, car sharing and car clubs' use of telematics, eCall emergency assist, electric vehicles case studies, next-generation services and technologies including self driving cars, touchpad tech, car connectivity, plus Car-to-X - the communication platform of the future)
- Country share data tables and commentary for the top 14 markets
- Exclusive interviews with OE connected vehicle technology suppliers including Symphony Teleca, WillowTree Apps, Harman, TomTom, WirelessCar, Delphi
- Updated profiles of the major VM applications
- Market size forecasts for the top 14 markets
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- An intro to IVI
- Application Layer
- Entertainment
- Mobile office
- Navigation
- The development of 5G
- Vehicle health
- Hardware
- Hardware: HMI
- Human Machine Interface (HMI)
- Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- User interface
- Voice Control
- Middleware
- Consumer Electronics Connectivity
- Platform management
- Operating System
- Connected space: V2X
- V2I
- V2V Communications
- V2X: Communication
- OEM Overview
- BMW
- Daimler AG
- Ford
- General Motors
- Honda
- Hyundai
- Nissan
- PSA
- Renault
- Tata Motors
- Jaguar Land Rover
- Tesla Motors
- Toyota
- Lexus
- Volkswagen Group
- Audi
- SEAT
- Skoda
- Volkswagen
- Volvo Car Group
- Supplier Overview
- Agero
- Airbiquity Inc
- Apple
- Argus Cyber Security
- Bosch Telematics
- Clarion
- Continental AG
- Delphi
- Denso
- Harman
- HERE
- INRIX
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nvidia
- OnStar
- Panasonic
- Preh
- Qualcomm
- Sierra Wireless
- TomTom
- Verizon Telematics
- Visteon
- WirelessCar
- Trend analysis
- EVENT ROUND-UP: Top things we learned from TU-Automotive Munich 2016
- Global pilots of CAV technologies
- GM Unveils EN-V Concept - a vision for the future
- Q&A: Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and CEO, Airbiquity
- Q&A: Malin Ekholm, Senior Director, Volvo Cars' Safety Centre
- Q&A: Malin Labecker, Director DUX Development, Volvo Cars
- SPECIAL REPORT: Apple Carplay: What does it do? And how does it compare to Android Auto?
- SPECIAL REPORT: What is eCall and when will it come to fruition?
- SPECIAL REPORT: Why car makers will need more than AI to secure their vehicles
- The lowdown on General Motors' OnStar Europe service
- ZF
- Volume forecasts
- Smartphone and Embedded Connectivity Fitment and Market Volume Rates
