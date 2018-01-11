Global Connected Vehicle Technologies Market Report 2018-2032 with Exclusive Interviews from Symphony Teleca, WillowTree Apps, Harman, TomTom, WirelessCar, Delphi

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Connected Vehicle Technologies - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive connected vehicle technology sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and connected vehicle market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global connected vehicle market study includes:

Automotive OE smartphone and embedded connectivity market size estimates for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends in the connected vehicle sector (including smart cars, car telematics, tracking and diagnostics, satellite navigation, automotive connectivity apps, autonomous driving, car sharing and car clubs' use of telematics, eCall emergency assist, electric vehicles case studies, next-generation services and technologies including self driving cars, touchpad tech, car connectivity, plus Car-to-X - the communication platform of the future)

Country share data tables and commentary for the top 14 markets

Exclusive interviews with OE connected vehicle technology suppliers including Symphony Teleca, WillowTree Apps, Harman, TomTom, WirelessCar, Delphi

Updated profiles of the major VM applications

Market size forecasts for the top 14 markets

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

An intro to IVI

Application Layer



Entertainment





Mobile office





Navigation





The development of 5G





Vehicle health



Hardware



Hardware: HMI



Human Machine Interface (HMI)



Heads-Up Display (HUD)





User interface





Voice Control



Middleware



Consumer Electronics Connectivity





Platform management



Operating System

Connected space: V2X

V2I



V2V Communications



V2X: Communication

OEM Overview

BMW



Daimler AG



Ford



General Motors



Honda



Hyundai



Nissan



PSA



Renault



Tata Motors



Jaguar Land Rover



Tesla Motors



Toyota



Lexus



Volkswagen Group



Audi





SEAT





Skoda





Volkswagen



Volvo Car Group

Supplier Overview

Agero



Airbiquity Inc



Apple



Argus Cyber Security



Bosch Telematics



Clarion



Continental AG



Delphi



Denso



Google



Harman



HERE



INRIX



Microsoft Corp.



Nvidia



OnStar



Panasonic



Preh



Qualcomm



Sierra Wireless



TomTom



Verizon Telematics



Visteon



WirelessCar

Trend analysis

EVENT ROUND-UP: Top things we learned from TU-Automotive Munich 2016



Global pilots of CAV technologies



GM Unveils EN-V Concept - a vision for the future



Q&A: Kamyar Moinzadeh , President and CEO, Airbiquity

, President and CEO, Airbiquity

Q&A: Malin Ekholm , Senior Director, Volvo Cars' Safety Centre

, Senior Director, Volvo Cars' Safety Centre

Q&A: Malin Labecker, Director DUX Development, Volvo Cars



SPECIAL REPORT: Apple Carplay: What does it do? And how does it compare to Android Auto?



SPECIAL REPORT: What is eCall and when will it come to fruition?



SPECIAL REPORT: Why car makers will need more than AI to secure their vehicles



The lowdown on General Motors' OnStar Europe service



ZF

Volume forecasts

Smartphone and Embedded Connectivity Fitment and Market Volume Rates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xp3k74/global_connected?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716