Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Darden Restaurants' Revenues Grew 14.55%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 14.06%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018, Darden posted net sales of $1.88 billion compared to $1.64 billion in Q2 FY17, reflecting an increase of 14.55%. The upside was driven by the addition of 153 Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, a small restaurant chain which Darden had acquired earlier this year in April, and 28 other new restaurants overall. The revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $1.85 billion.

Darden's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) amounted to $98.90 million in the reported quarter compared to $79.50 million in Q2 FY17, increasing 24.40% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's operating income was $128.90 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $116.50 million in Q2 FY17, increasing 10.64% on a y-o-y basis.

Darden's net income was $84.70 million in the reported quarter compared to $79.50 million in Q2 FY17, increasing 6.29% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's earnings per share (EPS) were $0.71 in Q2 FY18 compared to $0.64 in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, increasing 10.94% on a y-o-y basis.

Adjusted earnings of the Company were $0.73 in the reported quarter compared to $0.64 in Q2 FY17, reflecting an increase of 14.06% on a y-o-y basis. Earnings beat analysts' estimates of $0.70.

Darden Restaurants' Segment Details

Darden has four business segments, namely: (i) Olive Garden, (ii) LongHorn Steakhouse, (iii) Fine Dining, and (iv) Other Business.

The Olive Garden segment reported net sales of $951.60 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $915.00 million in Q2 FY17, reflecting growth of 4.00% compared to the year ago same period.

The LongHorn Steakhouse segment posted net sales of $387.70 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $365.00 million in Q2 FY17, increasing 6.22 % on a y-o-y basis.

The Fine Dining segment's net sales advanced 9.33% on a y-o-y basis to $140.60 million in the reported quarter compared to $128.60 million in Q2 FY17.

The Other Business segment reported net sales of $401.60 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $233.90 million in Q2 FY17, surging 71.70% on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

Darden had cash and cash equivalents of $114.70 million as on November 26, 2017, compared to $116.80 million as on November 26, 2016. The Company's cash inflow from operating activities was $314.10 million in the reported quarter, compared to $294.30 million in Q2 FY17. Darden's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock, payable on February 01, 2018, to shareholders of record on January 10, 2018. During the reported quarter, Darden repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of approximately $89.00 million.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2018, Darden projects sales growth to be in the range of to approximately 13.00% on expectations of 40 new restaurants openings, and adjusted EPS to be in the band of $4.45 to $4.53. The comps are anticipated to grow roughly 2.00%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 10, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Darden Restaurants' stock was slightly down 0.72%, ending the trading session at $96.79.

Volume traded for the day: 1.35 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 12.01%; previous three-month period - up 22.09%; past twelve-month period - up 33.97%; and year-to-date - up 0.80%

After yesterday's close, Darden Restaurants' market cap was at $11.96 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.38.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.60%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Restaurants industry.

