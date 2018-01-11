Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Carnival's Q4 Results Beat Market Estimates

Stock Monitor: Nevada Gold & Casinos Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the quarter ended November 30, 2017, Carnival reported total revenues of $4.26 billion compared to $3.94 billion at the end of Q4 FY16, beating market consensus estimates of $4.15 billion. The Company's passenger ticket revenues grew to $3.13 billion during Q4 FY17 from $2.87 billion in the previous year's same period. Carnival's onboard and other revenues also increased to $1.09 billion in Q4 FY17 from $1.02 billion in Q4 FY16.

The cruise vacation Company's GAAP net income came in at $546 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 versus $609 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted net income came in at $452 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the reported quarter compared to $491 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Moreover, Wall Street had expected the Company to report an adjusted net income of $0.50 per diluted share.

Carnival's total revenues stood at a record $17.51 billion for the full year FY17, which came in above the $16.39 billion recorded a year ago. The Company's GAAP net income was $2.61 billion, or $3.59 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $2.78 billion, or $3.72 per diluted share, in FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's adjusted net income increased to $2.77 billion, or $3.82 per share, in FY17 from $2.58 billion, or $3.45 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operational Metrics

For the reported quarter, Carnival's total cruise operating cost and expenses came in at $2.62 billion versus $2.32 billion in the prior year's comparable quarter. The Company's operating income came in at $548 million for Q4 FY17 compared to $597 million in Q4 FY16.

In Q4 FY17, available lower berth day (ALBD) was 20.76 million compared to 20.45 million in the last year's corresponding quarter. The cruise operator's occupancy rate stood at 103.6% for Q4 FY17 versus 103.8% in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, net revenue yields (net revenues per ALBD) increased 6.5% in Q4 FY17 to $168.42 from $164.83 in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During Q4 FY17, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was $1.02 billion, which came in flat compared to the prior year's same period. At the close of books on November 30, 2017, Carnival had $395 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $603 million at the close of books on November 30, 2016. Meanwhile, the Company's long-term debt decreased to $6.99 billion as on November 30, 2017, compared to $8.30 billion as on November 30, 2016.

Outlook

In its guidance for Q1 FY18, net revenue yields in constant dollars are expected to increase in the range of 1.5% to 2.5% y-o-y, while on a current dollar rate, it is anticipated to grow by 5.0% to 6.0% y-o-y. Net cruise costs, excluding fuel per ALBD, are forecasted to grow in the band of 2.0% to 3.0% y-o-y on a constant dollar basis, and in the range of 5.5% to 6.5% on a current dollar rate. Furthermore, the Company forecasts adjusted earnings to be in the band of $0.37 per share to $0.41 per share.

For the full year FY18, net revenue yields in constant currency are anticipated to be up approximately 2.5%, while on a current dollar basis, it is forecasted to grow by approximately 4.0%. Net cruise costs, excluding fuel per ALBD, growth on a constant currency basis and a current dollar basis are expected to be approximately 3.0% and 1.0%, respectively. Moreover, adjusted earnings per share are projected to be in the range of $4.00 to $4.30.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 10, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Carnival's stock was marginally up 0.47%, ending the trading session at $67.95.

Volume traded for the day: 3.30 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.93 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.55%; previous three-month period - up 1.30%; past twelve-month period - up 25.25%; and year-to-date - up 2.38%

After yesterday's close, Carnival's market cap was at $48.98 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.92.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.65%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Resorts & Casinos industry.

