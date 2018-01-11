Hilton Lake Como opens, offering world-class amenities including rooftop infinity pool and sky bar with unbeatable lake views

Set amidst the rolling hills and crystalline waters of one of the world's most idyllic destinations, Hilton Lake Como opens its doors today, marking Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) first property in the region. As the largest hotel in Lake Como, the newly opened property will deliver Hilton's signature hospitality to the renowned leisure destination with its upscale accommodations and awe-inspiring lake views.

Ideally located in the residential heart of the city, between central Como and the Swiss border, the hotel places guests steps away from a haven of romantic villas and luscious gardens including the promenade along Lake Como and the neoclassical Villa Olmo. As one of the most culturally rich and historically significant regions in the world, guests will be able to explore the city's many world-famous works of art, churches, museums, theatres, parks and palaces. If seeking an active holiday, the hotel provides easy access to a number golf courses, tennis courts and water activities including boat trips and sailing lessons. For those looking to explore the glamorous style of Italy, Milan is only 45 minutes away and there are several authentic shopping outlets nearby the hotel.

"The opening of Hilton's first property in Lake Como exemplifies the brand's commitment to expanding its presence in iconic and exciting destinations that matter most to travelers from all over the world," said Andreas Lackner, regional head, full service brand management, Hilton. "This new charming hotel, with its remarkable rooftop and impressive lake views, serves as the perfect addition to our expanding portfolio of hotels and resorts. We are excited to offer guests an unforgettable stay, as well as our trusted service and hospitality."

Additional hotel features and amenities include:

Contemporary Guest Rooms

As the largest hotel in Lake Como with 170 guest rooms, visitors can enjoy a spectacular view of the lake from modern and elegantly designed rooms. All rooms have parquet floors, wood and glass furnishings and large windows that invite light to illuminate the guest room space. The hotel has 21 suites, three of which offer lake view private terraces complete with private whirlpools and sunbeds.

Dining

Guests can enjoy a variety of gourmet offerings from the hotel's various dining outlets. The hotel's signature restaurant, Satin, serves up inspired cuisines from the Southern Swiss, North Italian and Valtellina regions surrounding the lake and features a wine library and cheese room. Guests can share smaller bites at the hotel's Taffeta lounge and bar or soak in the lake views at the pool adjacent, rooftop dining venue, Terrazza 241.

Relaxing Amenities

Guests can experience the ultimate in relaxation at the rooftop infinity pool and whirlpool or unwind in the hotel's solarium. For a truly blissful experience, guests can book a massage or treatment at the hotel's eforea Spa and Health Club. There is also an indoor pool perfect for a relaxing swim or hydro-massage and a state-of-the-art fitness center open 24 hours for guests.

Meetings and Events

The hotel offers attractive meeting space for up to 300 guests across six different meeting spaces. The pillar-free ballroom offers natural light, catering options and a private terrace perfect for wedding receptions and special events.

"We are delighted to introduce travelers in Lake Como to Hilton's world-renowned hospitality through our inspired accommodations and exceptional service," said Giorgio Borgonovo, general manager, Hilton Lake Como. "Whether guests are visiting to explore the many unique attractions on our doorstep, host their wedding or other special celebration, or to simply spend time enjoying our stylish hotel and its many outstanding amenities, Hilton Lake Como is poised to set the benchmark for meaningful experiences for every type of traveler."

Hilton Lake Como is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in and choose their room. To mark the hotel's opening, Hilton Honors members who book Hilton Lake Como between now and June 11, 2018 will earn 1,000 Bonus Hilton Honors Points per night.

Hilton Lake Como is located at Via Borgo Vico 241, Como, 22100, Italy. For more information, or to make a reservation visit lakecomo.hilton.com or call +39-031-3382611.

