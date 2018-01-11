The solar park was built on an area previously used for logging and which has been unused for several years.

Baywa re has commissioned a 41 MW solar park near Bordeaux, in southwestern France. The solar power generated by the facility will be sufficient for the supply of about 20,000 households, said the German company on Thursday.

It will sign a 20-year PPA for the project by the end of the month, Baywa's project manager Benoit Roux told pv magazine. He has not provided any information on the amount of the price, nor on the investment costs, however.

The solar park is composed of a total of four plants, Roux added. ...

