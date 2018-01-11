Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to list 61 warrant(s) issued by NORDEA BANK AB with effect from 12.1.2018. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Denmark.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, aktieteam@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=659596