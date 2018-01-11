MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/18 -- Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced today the publication of their fourth Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. This report, issued once every two years, is produced according to the international Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines. It communicates the company's initiatives, its targets and commitments, as well as the most material issues linked to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

Examples of achievements for the period covered by the report are the implementation of our supplier Code of Conduct and its progressive adoption by Cogeco's top suppliers, the significant progress made in the attainment of Cogeco's corporate CSR commitments, which includes the reduction of the Corporation's greenhouse gas emissions and the integration of all business units under the CSR program with the most recent onboarding of Cogeco Media. The Corporation also supported local organizations directly through cash donations and sponsorships totaling $6 million over two years. These efforts to be a good corporate citizen have not gone unnoticed. For the past four years, Cogeco has been included in the Jantzi Social Index, consisting of 60 Canadian companies that meet a set of broadly-based environmental, social and governance criteria.

"Our CSR program has continued to evolve significantly over the years, and we remain committed to setting and achieving concrete targets over time," said Louis Audet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. "Corporate social responsibility is in our fibre and doing our part to create a better world is also core to our culture, and ingrained in each of our employees. Ultimately, we aspire to help connect the world, every day, in a sustainable manner."

To learn more about Cogeco's endeavours, successful initiatives and progress in sustainability, the 2017 report is available on the corporate website at: http://corpo.cogeco.com/cgo/en/company-overview/corporate-social-responsability/.

ABOUT COGECO INC.

Cogeco Inc. is a diversified holding corporation which operates in the communications and media sectors. Through its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary, Cogeco provides its residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc. operates in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband name in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida. Through Cogeco Peer 1, Cogeco Communications Inc. provides its business customers with a suite of information technology services (colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud and managed services), through its 16 data centres, extensive FastFiber Network® and more than 50 points of presence in North America and Europe. Through its subsidiary Cogeco Media, Cogeco owns and operates 13 radio stations across most of Quebec with complementary radio formats serving a wide range of audiences as well as Cogeco News, its news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

Contacts:

INFORMATION AND INTERVIEW REQUESTS:

Nancy Bouffard

Corporate Communications Director

Cogeco Inc.

(514) 764-4613

Nancy.Bouffard@cogeco.com



