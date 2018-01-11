Seeking to introduce the investors with the latest information on the Company's results, the Company has decided to prepare and release interim financial information for 3, 9 and 12 months, as it was done previous periods and informs that the results of the Company for the year 2018 will be announced as follows:



28 Consolidated unaudited intermediate set of financial statements for February twelve months of 2017 , 2018 30 April, Consolidated annual report for the year 2017 (auditor-evaluated) and 2018 consolidated, auditor-evaluated set of Financial Statements for the year 2017 31 May, Consolidated intermediate set of financial statements for three 2018 months of 2018 31 Consolidated intermediate set of financial statements for six months August, of 2018 and interim consolidated report for the six months of 2018 2018 30 Consolidated intermediate set of financial statements for nine months November of 2018 , 2018



Linas Bulzgys General director; +370 5 233 53 40