The FTSE was flat on Thursday as miners helped offset a heavy fall in Marks & Spencer shares and other retailers who piled in with gloomy trading updates. Marks & Spencer said UK like-for-like sales fell 1.4%. Over the 13 weeks to 30 December, M&S food LFL sales fell 0.4% in what the group blamed on "ongoing trading pressures continued in the lead up to Christmas as consumer spending and choices reflected tighter budgets", though other supermarket groups seemed to do a lot better. Tesco fell ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...