Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
11.01.2018
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, January 11

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:11 January 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):30,398 shares
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.2500p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.5000p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.9248p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,424,269,124 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,424,269,124 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

11 JANUARY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
264927.0009:00:46London Stock Exchange
233727.1509:02:08London Stock Exchange
547627.2509:04:16London Stock Exchange
40726.9509:44:19London Stock Exchange
66926.9509:44:19London Stock Exchange
75726.9509:44:19London Stock Exchange
56726.9509:44:19London Stock Exchange
27826.9509:59:12London Stock Exchange
28726.9509:59:12London Stock Exchange
47126.9512:00:00London Stock Exchange
235226.9012:03:59London Stock Exchange
232226.5012:51:17London Stock Exchange
160226.5013:44:12London Stock Exchange
232426.7014:09:29London Stock Exchange
62826.5014:38:54London Stock Exchange
144126.9016:11:22London Stock Exchange
72426.8516:11:22London Stock Exchange
207026.9516:20:21London Stock Exchange
67826.9516:20:21London Stock Exchange
235926.9016:23:31London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


