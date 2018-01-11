Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 11 January 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 30,398 shares Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.2500p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.5000p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.9248p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,424,269,124 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,424,269,124 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

11 JANUARY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2649 27.00 09:00:46 London Stock Exchange 2337 27.15 09:02:08 London Stock Exchange 5476 27.25 09:04:16 London Stock Exchange 407 26.95 09:44:19 London Stock Exchange 669 26.95 09:44:19 London Stock Exchange 757 26.95 09:44:19 London Stock Exchange 567 26.95 09:44:19 London Stock Exchange 278 26.95 09:59:12 London Stock Exchange 287 26.95 09:59:12 London Stock Exchange 471 26.95 12:00:00 London Stock Exchange 2352 26.90 12:03:59 London Stock Exchange 2322 26.50 12:51:17 London Stock Exchange 1602 26.50 13:44:12 London Stock Exchange 2324 26.70 14:09:29 London Stock Exchange 628 26.50 14:38:54 London Stock Exchange 1441 26.90 16:11:22 London Stock Exchange 724 26.85 16:11:22 London Stock Exchange 2070 26.95 16:20:21 London Stock Exchange 678 26.95 16:20:21 London Stock Exchange 2359 26.90 16:23:31 London Stock Exchange

