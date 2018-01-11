Global Commercial Aircraft Interface Device Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Astronics, Rockwell Collins, Teledyne Technologies & UTC

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global commercial aircraft interface device market to grow at a CAGR of 14.77% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Commercial Aircraft Interface Device Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Innovations in communication technology, airports, flight decks, and cabins, along with flexible and worldwide air and ground networks, drive aviation information technology. Aviation information technology solution providers are coming up with advanced devices, such as electronic flight bag (EFB) and in-flight entertainment (IFE), which enhance the connectivity in aircraft to achieve unprecedented efficiency, convenience, and safety across the aerospace industry.

One trend in the market is inclusion of portable tablet computers in flight deck. Technological advancements in terms of connectivity for an aircraft are in the stage of evolution. Technology providers are adding more features to flight decks to increase the connectivity. The implementation of new features will require upgradation or replacement of interface devices.

According to the report, one driver in the market is accelerating demand for procurement of new aircraft. Globalization and growth in the world economy have led to increased air travel. Further, increase in the number of operational routes and a decrease of $44 in the average return prices have made a significant contribution to increasing passenger traffic. Airline operators are also coming up with new strategies to attract air travel. For instance, the low-cost carrier business model, which offers low flight fares for limited passenger service, has attracted many passengers. Further, an increase in disposable income in the middle-class segment of population, especially in countries such as China and India, is a crucial factor favoring the demand for air travel. Such increase in passenger traffic and air travel has eventually resulted in high demand for aircraft.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is delay in delivery of ordered aircraft. Aircraft manufacturers face several challenges while keeping pace with the competition. Earlier, the order and delivery cycle of an aircraft was in phase. The increase in demand for new aircraft from the past 10 years has led the order and delivery cycle out of phase, even though the aerospace industry is technically advanced industry in the mobility sector. Technology solutions in the aerospace industry are evolutionary rather than revolutionary compared to other fields such as biotechnology, where technology is highly upgraded.

