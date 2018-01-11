sprite-preloader
11.01.2018 | 18:45
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, January 11

11 January 2018

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

The Board of Crystal Amber Fund Limited announces that, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 23 November 2017, on Thursday 11 January 2018 the Company purchased 30,000 of its own ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares') at a price of 194p per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held as treasury shares by the Company is 1,357,482. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding shares held as treasury shares) is 97,642,280.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made by Winterflood Securities on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/James Thomas/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 7167 6431

Winterflood Securities - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: Crystal Amber Fund Limited (ISIN CODE: GG00B1Z2SL48)

Date of purchases: 11 January 2018

Investment firm: Winterflood Securities

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted
average price, pence		Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange19430,000

Individual transaction:

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
30,00019416:32London Stock Exchange

© 2018 PR Newswire