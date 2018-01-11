Global Next-generation Security Solutions Market 2018-2022: Key Drivers, Challenges & Trends - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.17%

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Next-generation Security Solutions Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next-generation security solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 12.17% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Next-generation Security Solutions Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The next generation security solutions market is highly fragmented. The vendors in the next generation endpoint security market are classified as category-focused, diversified, industry-focused, and pureplay. Category-focused vendors are increasingly focusing on providing their services, solutions and products to the end-users in the IT security segment. Diversified vendors of the next generation endpoint security market are offering their products and services to various business verticals and industries.

Based on deployment and analysis the market can be segmented into On-premises and cloud based. The popularity of on-premises next-generation security solutions is increasing since they offer advanced security by shielding an organization's internal PCs from the online world. With the rising focus of SMEs in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) on security over cost-effectiveness, the preference for on-premises next-generation security will increase in the comiung years.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is adoption of IoT. Internet of Things (IoT) is an interaction between devices, and it allows the exchange of large volumes of data stored on the cloud. This data, however, needs to be organized to simplify data analysis and presentation. IoT enables better connectivity and resolves all critical solutions. The technology is expected to be integrated with advanced features, enabling improved functionalities.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising trend for IT consolidation and modernization. Numerous organizations are focusing on achieving economies of scale and improve the operational efficiency through consolidation of IT infrastructures such as data centers and networking systems. This drives the implementation of advanced IT service delivery models such as managed and shared IT services.



The adoption of IT services is high due to the rising demand for IT modernizations in various industries such as the telecom and healthcare sectors. The preference for IT solutions such as cloud computing and analytics is also increasing due to the changing business dynamics. The growth in IT consolidation is resulting in an increased data vulnerability. This in turn, will boost the need for next-generation security solutions including the internet security software.

Key vendors

Cisco Systems

CheckPoint Software technologies

Symantec

Palo Alto Networks

Other prominent vendors

McAfee

Juniper Networks

Fortinet

Sophos

HPE

SecureLink

Citrix Systems

Kaspersky Lab

WatchGuard Technologies

Dell

Huawei Technologies

F-Secure

Voyager Networks

Barracuda Networks

IBM

Microsoft

CA Technologies

Trend Micro,

FireEye

RSA Security

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Deployment



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 11: Regional Landscape



Part 12: Decision Framework



Part 13: Drivers And Challenges



Part 14: Market Trends



Part 15: Vendor Landscape



Part 16: Vendor Analysis



