Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the Future of Manufacturing, Forecast to 2021 - IIoT Architecture Standardization to Create a $90 Billion Opportunity by 2021

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) can be leveraged to transform the production aspect and future potential of the automotive manufacturing business. While evolving technologies play a key role in fostering the automotive business, it becomes crucial for automotive manufacturers to stay connected in order to amalgamate different technologies like machine learning, Big Data, sensor data, machine-to-machine communication, and automation. This will make the best use of IIoT, which would in turn result in gaining a competitive edge and open new revenue streams for the auto makers in the market.
Primary factors, like boosting operational efficiency, increasing productivity, and reducing the complexity of process in the industry plays a vital role in the adoption of IIoT by auto makers. Industrial Internet strives to create a connected enterprise by combining the information and operation department of the production facility. Cognitive systems and real-time analysis can interpret data from systems and components to valuable insights, with which automotive manufacturers can use it to improve the reliability of their output. This not only ensures quality but also improves overall efficiency while supporting manufacturers in introducing new value-added services to customers.
Automotive manufacturers are implementing IoT concepts to create automated and seamless transactions in their production process by deploying sensors, initiate communication with multiple devices, and implant advanced analytics solutions to derive actionable insights. Auto makers need to take multi pronged approach to create relevant business model that embraces IoT-enabled capabilities. Apart from this, maintaining and updating complex systems from in-house/remote locations, possible cyber attacks over the connected networks, adhering to standards of local networks for bandwidth and latency, maintaining process integrity and IP protection, and making immediate investments in evolving technologies are possible challenges to IIoT adoption in a manufacturing facility. However, continuous monitoring of transformation needs would help the auto maker develop a proactive approach to overcoming these challenges.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Executive Summary - Key Takeaways
- Executive Summary - Emerging Opportunities Across IIoT Architecture
- Executive Summary - Technology Metamorphosis Adoption Cycle
- Executive Summary - Technology Perspective
- Executive Summary - Regional Perspective
- Executive Summary - Industrial Cybersecurity Market Outlook
- Executive Summary - Industrial Cybersecurity Customer Perspective
2. RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. DEFINITIONS AND SEGMENTATIONS
- Industrial Internet of Things - The 4 Functional Facets
- Market Definitions - IIoT System Architecture
- Market Definitions - Different Layers
- Market Definitions
- Segmentation
4. GLOBAL AND NATIONAL IIOT INITIATIVES AND ORGANIZATIONS
- Platform Industry 4.0
- Impelling Objectives of IIoT Bodies
- Global Standards Body - Overview of Alliances Landscape
- Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC)
- Regional Snapshot - Made in China 2025
- Future Agenda for IIoT Committees
5. IIOT REQUIREMENTS AND PREREQUISITES
- IIoT - Four Core Components
- IIoT - Computing Requirements
- Exploring Tools and Skills to Navigate IIoT
- Analyzing the Industry Needs
- Examining Challenges in IIoT Adoption
- Conceptualizing IIoT Computing Requirements
6. IIOT DESIGN PRINCIPLES AND APPROACHES
- IIoT Design Principles
- IIoT Design Approach
7. IIOT PLATFORM AND FUNCTIONAL REQUIREMENTS - ARCHITECTURE
- IIoT in Enterprise System Hierarchy
- Exploring IIoT's End-to-End Industrial Architecture
- Plant of the Future - Industry 4.0 Ecosystem
8. M2M/DEVICE COMMUNICATION - EMBEDDED, GATEWAYS SENSING LAYER
- Sensing Layer - Key Sensor Type Classification
- Sensors Market - Revenue Analysis and Key Trends
- Emerging Sensors - The New Age IIoT Sensors
9. M2M/DEVICE COMMUNICATION - EMBEDDED, GATEWAYS DEVICE LAYER
- Device Layer - Overview of Communication Hardware
- Device Layer - Synopsis of IIoT Gateway Unit Shipments
- Gateway Matrix - Common Types and Key Features
- Device Layer - End-user Expectations
10. M2M/DEVICE COMMUNICATION - EMBEDDED, GATEWAYS NETWORK LAYER
- Network Layer - Industrial Spectrum Preferences
- IIoT Industrial Spectrum - Data Consumption Analysis
- Wireless Network - The Diverse Operating Frequencies
- LPWAN - A New Reality in Connected Manufacturing
- 5G Technology - Set to Revolutionize IIoT by 2021
11. M2M/DEVICE COMMUNICATION - EMBEDDED, GATEWAYS PLATFORM LAYER
- IIoT Software Segmentation - Prevailing Market
- Discerning the Distribution Channel
- Regional and Industry Vertical - Software Segment Overview
- Growth Curve Analysis - Software Segment Overview
12. CLOUD STORAGE NETWORK, SECURITY, EMBEDDED APPS, WEB SERVICES
- Roadmap for Cloud Adoption in Manufacturing
- Analyzing Cloud Computing Models in Manufacturing
- Cloud-based Models - Acute Focus on Data Sensitivity
- On-premise vs. Cloud Based - Choosing the Right Deployment Model
- Manufacturing Cloud System in Factory Automation
- Value Proposition of Cloud in IoT
- Fading Relevance of One Size Fits All' in Industrial Cloud
- Industry's Shift in Focus to Data Driven Services
- Security Concerns - Cloud Adoption
- Insularity on Industrial Cloud
- Skills Gaps From Evolving Manufacturing Technologies
- Future Course of Industrial Cloud
13. BIG DATA ANALYTICS IN MANUFACTURING
- Overview of Manufacturing vs. Other Sectors
- Manufacturing Analytics - A Gold Mine of Opportunities
- Risk Reward Matrices - Production Line and Plant Level
- Maintenance Analytics - Increase Equipment Uptime
- Era of Advanced Machine Learning - A Proactive Approach
- Big Data in Manufacturing
- Regional Outlook - Key Dynamics Across Global Hotspots
- Vertical Market Analysis - Discrete vs. Process
- New Emerging Markets - Manufacturing Pollution Control
- Size of the Pie - Summary of Key Market Opportunities
14. OTHERS - EVOLVING CYBER SECURITY SOLUTIONS IN THE IIOT ECOSYSTEM
- Introduction - IIoT and Industrial Cyber Security (ICS)
- Key Industrial Network Implications
- Smart Devices and Cybersecurity
- Endpoint Security Implications
- Security Challenges in the Factory of the Future
- Case Example - Automotive Industry
- Case Example - Power Industry
- Security Opportunities - Factories of the Future
15. IIOT ECOSYSTEM AND SOLUTIONS ANALYSIS - ECOSYSTEM AND KEY PARTICIPANTS
- IIoT Ecosystem
- IIoT Ecosystem - Key Vendors
- Category 1 - Industrial Big Data Analytics
- Category 2 - IoT Logistics
- Category 3 - IoT Connected Cars
- IIoT Ecosystem Thrives on Partnerships and Technologies
16. COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS/BENCHMARKING OF KEY IIOT SOLUTIONS/PLATFORMS - SUITABILITY FOR DISCRETE MANUFACTURING
- IIoT Ecosystem to Customize Flexible and Reliable Production Processes
- Digitization in Manufacturing - Key Elements of Automotive I4.0* Approach
- Benchmarking Criteria
- Industry 4.0 Platform Benchmarking
- Bosch Software Innovations (SI) - Key Highlights and Partnerships
- Bosch SI-Leading User and Solution Provider
- Bosch Industry 4.0 - Readiness and Software Solutions
- General Electric (GE) - Key Highlights and Opportunities
- GE - IIoT Platform
- GE Predix Architecture Overview
- GE Predix Machine, Edge Connectivity, and Predix Cloud Overview
- SAP Software Solutions Accelerating Digital Innovation
- SAP Industry 4.0 Solution Packages
- SAP Automotive Solutions - Key Partnerships and Opportunities
- IBM Products and Watson IoT Platform - Overview
- IBM Industry 4.0 and Connected Manufacturing Suite - Key Pillars
- Cisco Automotive Solutions - Key Partnerships and Opportunities
- Cisco Solutions
- SAP Industry 4.0 Solution Packages
- Cisco DNA and Cisco Connected Factory for Industry 4.0
17. IIOT IMPLEMENTATION CASE STUDIES
- BMW Approach for Digitalization of Production Facilities
- BMW Smart Factory Technologies - Implementation
- BMW Smart Factory Technologies - Business Impact
- GM IIoT Initiatives - Pilot Project to Reduce Factory Downtime
18. IIOT BENEFITS ANALYSIS - POTENTIAL ASSESSMENT OF IIOT IN MANUFACTURING BY OPERATIONS
- Smart Factory
- IIoT in the Era of Digital Engineering
- Traditional Supply Chain Framework in Manufacturing
- Supply Chain Participants vs. Core Competency
- IIoT-enabled ERP Systems
- IIoT-enabled ERP Systems (continued)
- Predictive Maintenance Structural Outline
- Operational Predictive Maintenance Forecast
- Predictive Maintenance - Cost Saving Analysis Assumptions
- Cost Savings - Product Revenue vs. Maintenance Frequency
- IIoT Shifts Power to Automation Vendors
- Franchisee Model of Service Supply Chain
19. POTENTIAL ASSESSMENT OF IIOT IN MANUFACTURING BY PERFORMANCE METRICS
- Toyota Operations Technology (OT) for Efficiency
- GE Analogy - Embracing Brilliant Factories & Digital Twin
- Bosch Analogy - A Smart Watch Solution
- Stanley Black & Decker - Virtual Warehouse and Connected Factory
- Jeep Transforms its US Factory Realizing IIoT
20. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- IIoT Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives
21. KEY CONCLUSIONS
- The 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
