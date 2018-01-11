Technologies Impacting the Future of Cybersecurity 2017: The Changing Face of Enterprise Information Security

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Technologies Impacting the Future of Cybersecurity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service identifies the key technology development areas within cyber security space and explores the benefits of such technology development. The report also highlights the key developers in the identified technology segments to give an overview of the technology advancements.
The growing number of cyber attacks and cyber crimes has resulted in compromise of data important computing and resources, and network outages. With the implementation of information and communication technologies (ICT) in almost every sector, attacks have been increasing at an alarming rate. Penetration of the connected ecosystem is further increasing the loopholes and increasing the attack surfaces for cyber attackers. The need for efficient cyber security solutions is evident in every sector.
In brief, this research service provides the following:
- A brief snapshot of the benefits of implementation of cyber security solutions
- Key challenges faced by organizations with respect to cyber security
- The key technology trends in cyber security space
- Potential of the technologies to address the existing challenges in the cyber security space
- Key participants under each of the enabling technology segments along with some use cases across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Overview of the Topic
- Overview of Cyber Security
- Factors Driving Adoption: Cloud and Mobility
- Factors Driving Adoption: IoT and Rising Cost
- Factors Hindering Adoption: Multiple Device Usage and System Outages
- Factors Hindering Adoption: Access Control
3.0 Themes of Cyber Security Technology Development and Key Innovation Areas
- Four Key Themes for Cyber Security Advancements
- Big Data Analytics is Addressing the Scalability Issue with Efficient Data Handling Capability
- Companies at the Forefront of Big Data-based Cyber Security
- Use Case: Big Data-based Cyber Security in Energy
- Use Case: Big Data-based Cyber Security in Retail
- Artificial Intelligence Facilitating Automation in Cyber Security
- Companies at the Forefront of AI-based Security
- Use Case: AI-based Cyber Security for Endpoint Protection
- Use Case: AI-based Cyber Security for Enterprises
- Biometrics Providing Multimodal Security Defense For Users
- Companies at the Forefront of Biometrics Access Control
- Use Case: Biometrics Access Control in Automotive
- Use Case: Biometrics Access Control in Banking
- Distributed Ledger Technology is Expected to Revolutionize Data Authentication
- Companies at the Forefront of DLT-based Cyber Security
- Use Case: DLT-based Cyber Security and Healthcare IoT
- Use Case: DLT-based Cyber Security in Internet of Things
4.0 Companies to Action
- Deep Learning-based Endpoint Security Solution
- Machine Learning-based User and Entity Behaviour Analytics
- Behavior-based Threat Protection for Healthcare
- AI and Heuristic Technique for Risk Assessment
- Blockchain technology platform for Connected Health
5.0 Analyst Viewpoint
6.0 Key Contacts
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/865n5p/technologies?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716