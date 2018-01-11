Global Electric Truck Market Analysis 2016-2025: Chinese Thrust to Propel Global Light-medium-heavy Duty Electric Truck Market to More than 2.5 Million Units in Annual Sales by 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Executive Analysis of Electric Truck Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an overview of the opportunities in the global medium heavy-duty electric truck market in the period 2016-2025.

The study reveals that the Chinese electric truck market will be the global electric medium heavy-duty truck leader and is expected to be dominated by fully electric trucks with 61.1% market share, followed by plug-in hybrid with 28.5% and hybrid with 10.4%, by 2025.

New energy powertrain adoption is likely to increase, especially among medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks in China which is mainly dominated by new trucks models. The North American electric truck market is expected to be dominated by fully electric trucks with 53.3% market share, followed by plug-in hybrid with 30.7% and hybrid with 15.9%, by 2025.

The new GHG emission regulations are pushing hard to achieve CO2 and fuel economy standards to satisfy EISA lead-time requirement. The European electric truck market is expected to be dominated by fully electric trucks with 54.6% market share, followed by plug-in hybrid with 37.4%, share and hybrid with 8.0%, by 2025.

Several Western European countries are planning to adopt the ICE ban from 2025-2030, with expanding low-emission zones planning to ban diesel and gasoline engines.

Growing penetration of electric and hybrid powertrain technologies in commercial vehicles, especially within city limits, will drive the demand for new types of drivelines. eAxles and motors mounted adjacent to wheel hubs are new technologies that are gaining traction in heavy-duty trucking applications.

Battery prices have decreased by about 50% since 2010 and are expected to further decrease by 50% in the next 4 to 6 years. In batteries, Lithium sulfur is likely to be adopted as the next battery chemistry; however, advancement in lithium-ion technology will be seen.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the current and future market trends of the electric truck market?

How will the market transform into by 2025 in terms of the geographic growth?

What will be the downstream implications for electric truck drivetrains in trucks?

Which models are likely to be launched in the next 2 or 4 years?

What will be the technological and affordability trends of electric powertrain components like batteries, motors, and charging systems?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope And Segmentation



3. Market Outlook



4. Chinese Electric Truck Market Overview



5. North American Electric Truck Market Overview



6. European Electric Truck Market Overview



7. Electric Drivetrain And Downstream Implications



8. Battery Market Analysis



9. Charging Infrastructure Requirements



10. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action



11. Key Conclusions And Future Outlook



12. Appendix



Companies Reviewed:



AVL

Allison

BAE Systems

BYD

Chanje

Charge

Daimler

Eaton

Emerson

Ennova

Enride

FAW

Foton

Fuso

Hino Motors

Hitachi

JAC

MAN

Mack Trucks

Medcom

Motiv Power

Nanjin IVECO

Nikola

Nissan

Scania

Shaanxi

Siemens

Smith Electric

TM4

Tesla

Toyota

Traktionssysteme

Volvo

ZF

eTraction

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xhdsw8/global_electric?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716