World Building Automation Systems (BAS) Markets 2017-2022: Top 5 Growth Opportunities - Product Mix & Match / Innovation Scouting / Remote BA Services / Big Data and Cloud / IoT-enabled Solutions

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "World Building Automation Systems (BAS) Markets, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global building automation systems (BAS) market is poised for healthy growth in the next five years. The key driving factors are growing use of internet of things (IoT) technology, the rising popularity of LED lights for utilization of energy efficiently, increased reliance on wireless technology, and concern for overall energy consumption in buildings. Distributors and system integrators will continue to dominate the sales distribution channels for BAS globally.



However, direct sales from manufacturers are increasing in importance as suppliers seek to increase direct engagement with key customers as systems become more customized and technologically sophisticated. The growth in service-based business models is also driving the need for suppliers to engage directly with customers and will lead to growth in direct sales.



Among the main future trends are voice-over-technology where the users would be able to interact with the BAS directly. The very same systems will be remodeled using machine-learning algorithms. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into BAS is expected to be the next major technology trend in this market.

Key Questions this will Answer

What drives and inhibits the growth of the global BAS market and how?

What are the different sales channels in the global BAS market and what influences these channels? Key trends on new distribution channels?

What affects adoptions of BAS in the regional markets during the forecast period and what will be the adoption during the forecast period?

Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Global BAS Market



Growth Opportunity 1 - IoT-enabled Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2 - Big Data and Cloud

Growth Opportunity 3 - Remote BA Services

Growth Opportunity 4 - Innovation Scouting

Growth Opportunity 5 - Product Mix & Match

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Building Systems Automation Market



4. Forecast and Trends - Total Building Systems Automation Market



5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Building Automation Systems Market



6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action



7. North America Analysis



8. Europe Analysis



9. Asia-Pacific Analysis



10. Middle East Analysis



11. Africa Analysis



12. Latin America Analysis



13. The Last Word



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



ABB

AMX

American Auto-Matrix

Azbil

Delta Controls

Distech Controls

Hager

Hitachi

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Kieback & Peter

Legrand

Panasonic

Rockwell Automation

Sauter

Schneider Electric

Siemens Building Technologies

Trane

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fj3fjf/world_building?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716