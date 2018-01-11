World Building Automation Systems (BAS) Markets 2017-2022: Top 5 Growth Opportunities - Product Mix & Match / Innovation Scouting / Remote BA Services / Big Data and Cloud / IoT-enabled Solutions

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "World Building Automation Systems (BAS) Markets, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global building automation systems (BAS) market is poised for healthy growth in the next five years. The key driving factors are growing use of internet of things (IoT) technology, the rising popularity of LED lights for utilization of energy efficiently, increased reliance on wireless technology, and concern for overall energy consumption in buildings. Distributors and system integrators will continue to dominate the sales distribution channels for BAS globally.
However, direct sales from manufacturers are increasing in importance as suppliers seek to increase direct engagement with key customers as systems become more customized and technologically sophisticated. The growth in service-based business models is also driving the need for suppliers to engage directly with customers and will lead to growth in direct sales.
Among the main future trends are voice-over-technology where the users would be able to interact with the BAS directly. The very same systems will be remodeled using machine-learning algorithms. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into BAS is expected to be the next major technology trend in this market.
Key Questions this will Answer
- What drives and inhibits the growth of the global BAS market and how?
- What are the different sales channels in the global BAS market and what influences these channels? Key trends on new distribution channels?
- What affects adoptions of BAS in the regional markets during the forecast period and what will be the adoption during the forecast period?
Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Global BAS Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - IoT-enabled Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Big Data and Cloud
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Remote BA Services
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Innovation Scouting
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Product Mix & Match
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Building Systems Automation Market
4. Forecast and Trends - Total Building Systems Automation Market
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Building Automation Systems Market
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
7. North America Analysis
8. Europe Analysis
9. Asia-Pacific Analysis
10. Middle East Analysis
11. Africa Analysis
12. Latin America Analysis
13. The Last Word
14. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- AMX
- American Auto-Matrix
- Azbil
- Delta Controls
- Distech Controls
- Hager
- Hitachi
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls
- Kieback & Peter
- Legrand
- Panasonic
- Rockwell Automation
- Sauter
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens Building Technologies
- Trane
