$17.7 Billion Global Data Center Switch Market 2018-2023 with Bay Miscrosystems, Cumulus, Edgecore, Centec and H3C Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Data Center Switch Market by Type (Core, Distribution, and Access), Technology (Ethernet, Fiber Channel, and InfiniBand), End User (Enterprise, Telecom, Government, and Cloud), Bandwidth, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for data center switches is likely to be valued at 13.91 billion in 2018 and USD 17.69 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.92% between 2018 and 2023.

The factors that drive the market growth include the need for simplified data center management and automation, high demand for cloud services, and surge in the internet multimedia content and web applications. However, the presence of self-reliant enhanced servers inhibits the growth of the data center switch market.

The highest growth of the market for access switches is due to a wide network connectivity offered by these switches to distribution layers as well as different end users. Access switches are not high-powered switches, but the number of switches required is high over a multi-layered network compared to core and distribution switches. Access switches need more number of ports to move the data from one network to another so that the load can be balanced. Thus, these switches ensure connectivity between servers and networks.

The growth of the Ethernet data center switch market is due to the high performance and scalability offered by Ethernet switches. The expansion of data centers and growth in virtualization technology propel the demand for switches with higher bandwidth. Ethernet is traditional and midrange technology and also offers a convenient solution to meet the increasing data center connectivity requirement.

>40 Gbps switches are recently being commercialized. One of the major drivers for the growth of the market for switches having a bandwidth of 100 Gbps and above is the expansion of data centers owing to the growing internet multimedia content and web applications. Ethernet and InfiniBand technology-based switches currently have 100 Gbps bandwidth, and several companies are consistently enhancing their product portfolio and launching higher bandwidth switches.

The increasing government initiatives and investments from technologically developing countries in APAC, including India, Japan, China, Singapore, and Australia, are driving the establishment of data centers in the region. Also, the increasing number of small- and medium-scale enterprises and the adoption of digital technologies in them further drive the demand for data centers. Moreover, the increasing internet users in the region creates a massive amount of data that drives the demand for cloud-based services. All these parameters bring in the need for high performing switching solutions across the network infrastructure in data centers.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Need for Simplified Data Center Management and Automation

High Demand for Cloud Services

Surge in Internet Multimedia Content and Web Applications

Restraints



Presence of Self-Reliant Enhanced Servers

Opportunities



Rising Trend of Bare-Metal Switches

Growing Bandwidth Requirements in Data Centers

Challenges



Creating Compatibility With Different Data Center Architectures

Key Companies:



Bay Microsystem

Cumulus Networks

Edgecore Networks

Centec Networks

H3C Technologies



Other Companies Mentioned:



Cisco

Huawei

HPE

Arista Networks

Juniper Networks

NEC

Lenovo

Mellanox Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fortinet

ZTE

D-Link

Silicom

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

Dell

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Data Center Switch Market, By Type



7 Data Center Switch Market, By Technology



8 Data Center Switch Market, By Bandwidth



9 Data Center Switch Market, By End User



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ksckr6/17_7_billion?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716