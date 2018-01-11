On the third day of CES 2018, We.Stream and Sky Sports agreed to a pilot rollout of We.Stream's secure mobile WiFi hotspot. We.Stream comes with embedded Cloud SIM technology, enabling unlimited data in 100+ countries. Sky Sports is the largest sports broadcaster in the United Kingdom and with this deal becomes We.Stream's first international customer. Sky Sports airs major US sport events such as NFL games, Major League Soccer, Formula 1 Grand Prix racing and Golf. At the first day of the CES, We.Stream already signed a distributor agreement with Frontier Computer Corp, North America's largest stocking distributor of connectivity solutions. We.Stream has also won numerous technology awards during CES 2018.

The production staff of Sky Sports travel all over the world to broadcast sports events. For Sky Sports, direct and secure internet connectivity whenever and wherever they're working is mission critical. They simply must have reliable well-functioning connections to the internet. Ian Brash, Technical Manager at Sky Sports adds: "Through We.Stream, we will have secure, cost effective data access in over 100 countries for the first time. Our partners can be assured that any confidential information they share with us is in safe hands and is received instantly. No more waiting for crews to return to their hotel or visit a coffee shop to pick up their messages."

Joachim de Wild, Co-CEO of We.Stream says: "I am so proud to welcome Sky Sports to a pilot of We.Stream. Sky Sports understands the communications problems people face when they travel the world on a regular basis. Because of high data roaming charges, many corporations still let their employees use public WiFi, which comes with security risks. Sky Sports identified these related cybersecurity risks, and for that reason is keen to start using the innovative solution that We.Stream offers."

At the first day of the CES, We.Stream signed a distributor agreement with Frontier Computer Corp, North America's largest stocking distributor of connectivity solutions. We.Stream has also won numerous technology awards during CES, including the CES Innovation Award in the Mobile Computing category, the Tech Award of most eye-catching product of CES 2018 and the PC Pro 'Best of CES 2018' award.

About We.Stream

We.Stream is an initiative of Mondicon, an international mobile data provider specialized in connectivity solutions for challenging situations. The company recently opened its office in Santa Monica, California to support its growth in the United States. On the night before the CES, We.Stream was selected as one of the 15 top emerging startups out of 800 innovative companies from around the world during the official CES Startup Night Event. At CES, visitors are experiencing a demo of We.Stream at its booth #51522.1 at Eureka Park. We.Stream just launched its new product video: https://vimeo.com/249712385.

More info: www.we.stream. / www.mondicon.com.

About Sky Sports

Sky Sports is the largest sports broadcaster in the United Kingdom. They air major sporting events worldwide. In the US, Sky Sports airs sports events such as NFL games, Major League Soccer, Formula 1 Grand Prix racing and Golf. www.skysports.com

