sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,934 Euro		-0,284
-2,32 %
WKN: A2H9KJ ISIN: CA64046G1063 Ticker-Symbol: N14 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEO PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEO PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,559
12,06
11.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEO PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC
NEO PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEO PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC11,934-2,32 %
SOLVAY SA118,00-0,34 %