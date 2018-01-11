The following is a statement from Solvay

In response to a media statement distributed on December 21, 2017 by Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo", the "Company") (TSX:NEO), Solvay reiterates that, as stated in its own PRESS RELEASE OF DECEMBER 20, 2017, the judgement issued on December 19, 2017 by the Regional Court of Mannheim (Germany), prohibits Neo Chemicals Oxides (Europe) Ltd. ("Neo") from offering, putting on the market, using, or importing in Germany certain cerium oxide materials infringing Solvay's European Patent 1 435 338 B1 and that Neo is liable for damages in respect of their historical sales of such infringing ceric oxide products.

Solvay further remind that the Mannheim Court stated that Neo is unlikely to prevail on its petition for patent invalidation and for this reason refused Neo's request to delay its judgement pending a decision by the Patent Court.

Therefore, Solvay is proceeding with the enforcement of this judgement and is confident that the Manheim court decision will be upheld on appeal.

This last judgment follows a series of previous judgments issued on cerium-zirconium mixed oxide compositions which already found that Neo's sales of certain mixed-oxide products infringed three other Solvay patents.

Solvay remains committed to vigorously enforce its intellectual property rights against unauthorized use of Rare earth oxides in automotive catalysts.

