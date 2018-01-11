Research Now SSI Holds Davao Memorial Ceremony for Lost Colleagues

DAVAO CITY, Philippines, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Research Now SSI held a memorial service for Davao employees at the site of the NCCC Mall to honor the 37 employees who perished in a fire at the site on December 23, 2017. Rick Watson, the company's U.S.-based Global Vice President for Operations and Alan Superfine, the company's Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) Business General Manager, were also present.

They were joined by family members of those lost in the tragedy.

Held on January 11 in Davao, the ceremony started at 10:00 a.m., the approximate time the fire broke out, and beganwith a prayer and a blessing, after which the families placed the names of their loved ones on memorial wreaths.

"On behalf of the entire Research Now SSI family, we express our profound sorrow over the passing of our 37 colleagues and offer our condolences and prayers to their family members and loved ones," Mr. Watson said.

He thanked the company's Davao employees for their courage and steadfastness. "Your strength and resilience serve as an inspiration to us during this difficult time," he said.

About Research Now SSI

Research Now SSI is the global leader in digital research data for better insights and business decisions. The company provides world-class research data solutions that enable better results for more than 3,500 market research, consulting, media, healthcare, and corporate clients. Research Now SSI operates globally with locations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and is recognized as the quality, scale, and customer satisfaction leader in the market research industry. For more information, please go to www.researchnow.com and www.surveysampling.com.

Editors, for more information, contact:

Barbara Palmer

bpalmer@researchnow.com

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/627590/Research_Now_SSI_Davao_team.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621661/RN_SSI_Dual_Logo.jpg