TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/18 -- Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GRAT) (FRANKFURT: CB81) (WKN: A2JAP3) is pleased to announce that Mr. Steve Gray has been appointed a director of the Company to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Bernard R. Stannus. The Company also wishes to announce that Ms. Luisa Moreno has resigned as a director.

Steve has worked in the mining industry for 25 years since graduating with BSc. Geology from the Carleton University of Ottawa. As a P. Geo and "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, Steve possesses diverse experience within the resource management sector, advancing projects from grassroots through both development and production. His efforts include ascension from Mine Geologist to Chief Geologist with notables Placer Dome, Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting, and Kirkland Lake Gold. Operations experience includes Mine Management of operating open pit mines and plants in precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral commodities.

Currently Steve is Vice President of Northern Sphere Mining Corp advancing projects in both Canada's Sudbury Nickel District and in the United States' Arizona's Copper Porphyry District.

Mr. Sheldon Inwentash, Co-CEO and Executive Chairman of the Company stated "I would like to welcome Steve to the Board of Directors. I would also like to thank Mr. Stannus and Ms. Moreno for their service to the Company as directors. They have been instrumental in laying the building blocks for the Company's success. I wish them good luck in their future endeavors."

The Company also announced that it has granted 195,000 options to Steve Gray. The options are priced at $0.14 and have a 5 year term to January 11, 2023.

The appointment of Mr. Gray is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic Inc. is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene based components for a range of mass market products. We are collaborating with a leading European manufacturer of graphenes to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

For more information: visit the website at www.ckr-carbon.com.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

Contacts:

Arno Brand

Co-CEO

+1 416-561-4095

abrand@ckr-carbon.com



