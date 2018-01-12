Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec has defined its sustainability targets for 2018

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 12 JANUARY 2018 AT 9.30 AM (EET)

Cargotec's Extended Executive Board has set the company sustainability targets for 2018. The targets support Cargotec's strategic must-win battles - services, digitalisation and people leadership - with which the company aims to become the global leader in intelligent cargo handling.

Cargotec's focus in 2018 will be on increasing safety awareness, setting a new sustainability standard for the supply chain, increasing the usage of renewable electricity, and ensuring that human rights-related company practices and processes are at the correct level.

The 2018 sustainability targets in brief:

IIFR (industrial injury frequency rate) 4 in production sites 100% of Swedish and Finnish sites to use electricity from renewable energy sources Conduct a renewed human rights risk assessment on Cargotec operations 100% of strategic suppliers assessed with the sustainability self-assessment tool; the supplier code of conduct process finalised with suppliers that cover 80% of the direct sourcing spend.

More information about the progress on each of the targets will be published during the year.

