Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2018) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project entitled "Social Media Influencers - Game Edition", with the first sponsor of an interactive exhibition that will take place in nine malls. The first gold sponsorship, a commitment of CAD $515,000, was taken by a retail real estate company that invests in, develops, and manages shopping centers and operates in 11 different countries with a portfolio of 48 shopping malls. The group has worked previously with YDreams Global on several different projects, but as per contract their name cannot be revealed.

The new project will bring famous YouTube celebrities closer to the public by recreating their room or studios, as well as different distinctive interactive experiences that will entertain and inform visitors. Visitors will learn more about their favorite YouTuber's career and techniques to improve their own videos and much more.

The four YouTubers selected have a total of 12 million followers and focus on games and reviews. Visitors will pay an affordable fee to visit the exhibition which will go to YDreams Global and partners of the project.

In order to bring more editions of the exhibition to life, the Company has advanced negotiations with several other different brands for further sponsorship.

"This represents the beginning of several different interactive exhibitions that YDreams Global will create worldwide. Themes like Martial Arts, Sustainability, Sports and Music are being negotiated with very interesting names. This is a substantial business venture, as the Company would be paid to create the content and the exhibition, as well as earning revenues from tickets," stated Karina Israel, COO of YDreams Global.

On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.

On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave

On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.

On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.

On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.

On September 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

