Collaboration between the U.S. energy firm and the German power electronics giant officially licensed on January 1, as details of a massive 100 MW/400 MWh lithium-ion battery storage project in California announced.

First revealed last July, Fluence - an energy storage tie-up between U.S. energy company AES and Germany's Siemens - received U.S. government approval and licensing on January 1, 2018.

The newly created company will focus on energy storage technology and services, and begins life with a head-turning inaugural project: Fluence will supply lithium-ion batteries to a 100 MW/400 MWh battery storage project in Long Beach, Los Angeles, as part of AES's Alamitos power center.

The storage facility, once commissioned, will deliver power to Southern California Edison and the Western Los Angeles area, Fluence confirmed, building upon AES's installed base of nearly 500 MW of deployed storage ...

