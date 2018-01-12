sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

366,40 Euro		-0,80
-0,22 %
WKN: A0MQWG ISIN: CH0030170408 Ticker-Symbol: GBRA 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
GEBERIT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GEBERIT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
366,13
366,35
12:43
366,20
366,40
12:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GEBERIT AG
GEBERIT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GEBERIT AG366,40-0,22 %