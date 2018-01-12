CONFERENCE CALL
Conference Call: First Information on the year 2017
The First Information on the year 2017 will be published on January 18, 2018 at 7:00 a.m. (CET). These results will also be available on (www.geberit.com: http://www.geberit.com/en/).
A conference call for analysts, institutional investors and key media is scheduled for January 18, 2018, 9:00 a.m. (CET). Please join by dialling one of the following numbers 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call:
Europe +41 (0)44 580 00 90
UK +44 (0)207 194 37 58
USA +1 844 818 92 64
Christian Buhl, CEO, Roland Iff, CFO, and Roman Sidler, Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations will be hosting the conference call.
A recording will be available as from 11:00 a.m. (for 48 hours) under:
Switzerland +41 (0)22 567 56 79
Germany +49 (0)69 201 744 221
UK +44 (0)203 364 51 50
USA +1 844 307 93 62
Please enter conference number 315452373 and # to confirm.
The recording will also be available as from 2:00 p.m. on (www.geberit.com/conferencecall: http://www.geberit.com/investors/calendar/conference-calls-and-webcasts/index.html).
Best regards,
Roman Sidler
Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Geberit AG
Schachenstrasse 77, CH-8645 Jona
T: +41 55 221 69 47
F: +41 55 221 67 47
(corporate.communications@geberit.com: mailto:corporate.communications@geberit.com)
(w: http://www.geberit.com/en)(ww.geberit.com: http://geberit.com/en)
The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates as an integrated group with a very strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses more than 30 production facilities, of which six are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in around 50 countries, Geberit generated net sales of CHF 2.8 billion in 2016. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and since 2012, have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index).