CONFERENCE CALL

Conference Call: First Information on the year 2017

The First Information on the year 2017 will be published on January 18, 2018 at 7:00 a.m. (CET). These results will also be available on (www.geberit.com: http://www.geberit.com/en/).



A conference call for analysts, institutional investors and key media is scheduled for January 18, 2018, 9:00 a.m. (CET). Please join by dialling one of the following numbers 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call:



Europe +41 (0)44 580 00 90

UK +44 (0)207 194 37 58

USA +1 844 818 92 64

Christian Buhl, CEO, Roland Iff, CFO, and Roman Sidler, Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations will be hosting the conference call.



A recording will be available as from 11:00 a.m. (for 48 hours) under:



Switzerland +41 (0)22 567 56 79

Germany +49 (0)69 201 744 221

UK +44 (0)203 364 51 50

USA +1 844 307 93 62



Please enter conference number 315452373 and # to confirm.



The recording will also be available as from 2:00 p.m. on (www.geberit.com/conferencecall: http://www.geberit.com/investors/calendar/conference-calls-and-webcasts/index.html).



Best regards,

Roman Sidler

Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations



Geberit AG

Schachenstrasse 77, CH-8645 Jona

T: +41 55 221 69 47

F: +41 55 221 67 47

(corporate.communications@geberit.com: mailto:corporate.communications@geberit.com)

(w: http://www.geberit.com/en)(ww.geberit.com: http://geberit.com/en)

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates as an integrated group with a very strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses more than 30 production facilities, of which six are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in around 50 countries, Geberit generated net sales of CHF 2.8 billion in 2016. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and since 2012, have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index).