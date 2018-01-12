Active-Investors: Wired News - MEDNAX Acquires California-Based Neonatology Practice

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MD as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 10, 2018, the Company declared that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tri-Valley Neonatal Medical Group, Inc. ("Tri-Valley"), a private neonatology physician practice based in Van Nuys, California. The acquisition is a cash transaction and is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings. Other terms of the transaction remained undisclosed. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, MEDNAX most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MD

Strategic Benefits of the Transaction

The acquisition will help MEDNAX in providing additional services in California across multiple specialties, which includes maternal-fetal medicine, neonatology, newborn hearing screens, obstetric hospitalist, pediatric cardiology, pediatric hospitalist, pediatric intensive care, and radiology. MEDNAX's national network will support Tri-Valley's continued growth and provide long-term stability in the uncertain health care environment. MEDNAX's extensive research, education, and quality initiatives is also likely to enhance the patient care experience.

Acquisition of Utah-Based Neonatology Practice in 2017

In January 2017, MEDNAX acquired Western Newborn Specialists, Inc., a private neonatal physician group practice based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Western Newborn Specialists, established in 1997, employed six full time neonatologists and provided neonatal, delivery, newborn nursery, pediatric, and consultative services. The acquisition added to the services MEDNAX provided in Utah across multiple specialties which includes neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, OB hospitalist, and radiology services. MEDNAX's research, education, and quality initiatives offered Western Newborn Specialists' physicians innovative thinking and unparalleled resources to strengthen their practice and quality of service.

MEDNAX's Other Acquisition Agreements in 2017

In January 2017, MEDNAX acquired Radiology Alliance, PC and Infinity Management, LLC based in Nashville, Tennessee, and a private multi-specialty physician group practice based in Spring, TX from Newborn Intensive Care Specialists, P.A.

In March 2017, the Company completed the acquisition of Midwest Perinatal Associates, P.A., a private maternal-fetal medicine physician practice based in Overland Park, Kansas, and Bruce E. Snyder, M.D., PLLC., a private pediatric ophthalmology practice based in Henderson, Nevada. MEDNAX also acquired Greater Nashville Perinatology, PLC, a private maternal-fetal medicine physician practice based in Nashville, Tennessee, and Radiology Associates of South Florida (RASF), based in Miami, Florida, in June and August 2017, respectively.

In September 2017, the Company announced the acquisition of Jefferson Radiology, PC and Jefferson Imaging Associates, LLC based in Hartford, Connecticut, helping the Company to meaningfully expand its radiology services. MEDNAX acquired Palm Beach Pediatric Urology, PA, a private pediatric urology physician practice based in Palm Beach, Florida, and Synergy Radiology Associates, PA, a private radiology physician group based in Houston, Texas, in October 2017.

About MEDNAX, Inc.

Founded in 1979, MEDNAX, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a national medical group that comprises the nation's leading providers of neonatal, anesthesia, maternal-fetal and pediatric medical, and surgical subspecialty services. The Company is headquartered in Florida, United States.

About Tri-Valley Neonatal Medical Group, Inc.

Established in 2002, Tri-Valley employs three full-time and one part-time neonatologists, as well as one neonatal nurse practitioner. The practice provides neonatology and newborn nursery services at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 11, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, MEDNAX's stock advanced 1.44%, ending the trading session at $54.17.

Volume traded for the day: 654.10 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.33%; previous three-month period - up 25.13%; and year-to-date - up 1.37%

After yesterday's close, MEDNAX's market cap was at $5.08 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.21.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Specialized Health Services industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors