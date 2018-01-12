Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Lindsay's Revenue Jumped 13% and EPS Rocketed 275%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Lindsay Corp. (NYSE: LNN). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LNN. The Company reported its first quarter fiscal 2018 operating results on December 22, 2017. The irrigation systems and infrastructure products provider's surpassed revenue estimates. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the first quarter ended November 30, 2017, Lindsay's revenues were $124.5 million, reflecting an increase of 13% compared to $110.4 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $117.7 million.

During Q1 FY18, Lindsay's Irrigation segment's revenues advanced 15% to $103.4 million compared to $89.9 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's North America irrigation revenues surged 28% to $67.8 million on a y-o-y basis, driven by an increase in irrigation system sales volume that reflected a more traditional fall selling season compared to the prior year. Lindsay's International irrigation revenues were $35.6 million for Q1 FY18, reflecting a drop of 4% compared to the year ago same period. The decrease resulted from a lower level of project sales while certain markets, which had higher sales compared to the prior year.

During Q1 FY18, Lindsay's Infrastructure segment's revenues grew 3% to $21.2 million on a y-o-y basis, as increased sales volume in road safety products and higher Road Zipper System® lease revenue were partially offset by lower revenue in other product lines.

During Q1 FY18, Lindsay's gross margin was 26.0% of sales compared to 25.7% of sales in Q1 FY 17, as the Infrastructure segment's margins improved due to a more favorable product mix within road safety products and an increase in higher margin lease revenue. In the Irrigation segment, improved volume leverage from higher irrigation system sales was tempered by the impact of changes in product mix and changes in the regional mix of international sales.

For Q1 FY18, Lindsay's operating expenses were $26.2 million, up 2% compared to $25.6 million for Q1 FY17. The Company's operating margin was 5.0% of sales in the reported quarter versus 2.5% of sales in the prior year's comparable quarter, and were improved in both the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments compared to the prior year.

During Q1 FY18, Lindsay's net earnings were $3.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17. The Company's earnings fell short of Wall Street's estimates of $0.36 per share.

Financial Position

As of November 30, 2017, Lindsay's cash and cash equivalents were $109.5 million compared to $121.6 million at the end of FY17, and $103.1 million at the end of Q1 FY17. The Company did not repurchase any shares during the reported quarter, and a total of $63.7 million remains available under the Company's share repurchase program as of November 30, 2017.

Lindsay's backlog of unshipped orders was $80.3 million as at November 30, 2017, compared to $55.9 million as at November 30, 2016, with higher backlogs in both the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. During Q1 FY18, the Company received an order for a Road Zipper System® to be deployed on the Alex Fraser Bridge, which connects Richmond and New Westminster with North Delta in Greater Vancouver, Canada. The value of the contract is approximately $14.0 million and delivery is expected in Q3 FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 11, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Lindsay's stock advanced 3.32%, ending the trading session at $92.13.

Volume traded for the day: 102.62 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 96.59 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.57%; previous three-month period - up 0.52%; past twelve-month period - up 23.55%; and year-to-date - up 4.46%

After yesterday's close, Lindsay's market cap was at $988.55 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 38.71.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.30%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Farm & Construction Machinery industry. This sector was up 1.2% at the end of the session.

