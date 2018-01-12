Global Interactive Baby Monitors Market Report 2017 - Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023 - Major Players are Dorel, Flir Lorex, Mattel, Motorola, Philips, Samsung & Summer Infant

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Interactive Baby Monitors Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby monitors market is likely to cross 20 million units in terms of shipment during 2017-2023.



The increase in per capita income and the number of dual-income households constitute the basis of increasing spending on baby monitors.



The report provides a holistic view of the global market, companies involved in the market, and factors driving its growth. It also provides information on some of the latest trends that have started to surface and are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter's Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.



Interactive Baby Monitors Market Key Vendor Analysis



Currently, the competitive scenario in the market is intensifying. The competition will be based solely in terms of features such as quality, quantity, technology, services, and price. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A.



Major Vendors are:

Dorel

Flir Lorex

Mattel

Motorola

Philips

Samsung

Summer Infant

Other Prominent vendors mentioned in the report are BabyPing, Dropcam (Nestlab), Foscam, Graco, VTech, WiFi Baby, and Withings.



Emerging Vendors in the market are SEP Solutions, Philips, iBaby Labs, Motorola, Stem Innovation, Belkin International, Chinavision



The prominent vendors in the baby movement monitors market are Angelcare, Bluespark, Hisense, Mayborn Group, Snuza, Exmovere, iBaby Guard, infanttech, Jablotron, MonDevices, Owlet Baby Care, Respisense, Rest Devices, Safetosleep, and Tomy International.



Interactive Baby Monitors Market Dynamics



Growing awareness of SUID leading to increased sales.



A rise in the number of newborns is a key demographic factor influencing the sale potential of baby monitors. Also, growing awareness about SUID (Sudden Unexpected Infant Death) is another major reason for the increase in the sale of monitoring devices. Introduction of smart technology-driven products and increased popularity of movement/motion-detection devices and popularity of IoT and smart home devices are some of the latest trends that are emerging and are expected to catalyze the market growth during the forecast period.



Interactive Baby Monitors Market Segmental Analysis



Audio only segment to lead in terms of shipment and audio and video segment to lead in terms of revenue.



In terms of unit shipment, the audio only segment is going to lead the market. It will be followed by the audio and video segment. Although, the movement monitors segment witnessed the lowest market share in 2016, it is expected to witness a high traction during the forecast period.



In terms of revenue, the audio and video segment is expected to have the maximum share and will be followed by the movement monitors segment. Likewise, the cordless segment, which was leading the market in 2016 both in terms of revenue and shipment, is expected to decline.



Interactive Baby Monitors Market Geographical Analysis



North America to take over the leading position from Europe both in terms of revenue and APAC to take over in terms of shipment.



In 2016, Europe held the leading position both in terms of revenue and shipment. It was followed by North America in terms of revenue. However, with growing popularity of smart baby monitors and high demand in the US, the market in North America is expected to grow tremendously surpassing the European baby monitors market in terms of revenue. Also, APAC is the fastest growing market for interactive baby monitors in the world and expected to lead the market in terms of unit shipment in 2023.

