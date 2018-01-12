Global Interactive Baby Monitors Market Report 2017 - Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023 - Major Players are Dorel, Flir Lorex, Mattel, Motorola, Philips, Samsung & Summer Infant

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Interactive Baby Monitors Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global baby monitors market is likely to cross 20 million units in terms of shipment during 2017-2023.
The increase in per capita income and the number of dual-income households constitute the basis of increasing spending on baby monitors.
The report provides a holistic view of the global market, companies involved in the market, and factors driving its growth. It also provides information on some of the latest trends that have started to surface and are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter's Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.
Interactive Baby Monitors Market Key Vendor Analysis
Currently, the competitive scenario in the market is intensifying. The competition will be based solely in terms of features such as quality, quantity, technology, services, and price. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A.
Major Vendors are:
- Dorel
- Flir Lorex
- Mattel
- Motorola
- Philips
- Samsung
- Summer Infant
Other Prominent vendors mentioned in the report are BabyPing, Dropcam (Nestlab), Foscam, Graco, VTech, WiFi Baby, and Withings.
Emerging Vendors in the market are SEP Solutions, Philips, iBaby Labs, Motorola, Stem Innovation, Belkin International, Chinavision
The prominent vendors in the baby movement monitors market are Angelcare, Bluespark, Hisense, Mayborn Group, Snuza, Exmovere, iBaby Guard, infanttech, Jablotron, MonDevices, Owlet Baby Care, Respisense, Rest Devices, Safetosleep, and Tomy International.
Interactive Baby Monitors Market Dynamics
Growing awareness of SUID leading to increased sales.
A rise in the number of newborns is a key demographic factor influencing the sale potential of baby monitors. Also, growing awareness about SUID (Sudden Unexpected Infant Death) is another major reason for the increase in the sale of monitoring devices. Introduction of smart technology-driven products and increased popularity of movement/motion-detection devices and popularity of IoT and smart home devices are some of the latest trends that are emerging and are expected to catalyze the market growth during the forecast period.
Interactive Baby Monitors Market Segmental Analysis
Audio only segment to lead in terms of shipment and audio and video segment to lead in terms of revenue.
In terms of unit shipment, the audio only segment is going to lead the market. It will be followed by the audio and video segment. Although, the movement monitors segment witnessed the lowest market share in 2016, it is expected to witness a high traction during the forecast period.
In terms of revenue, the audio and video segment is expected to have the maximum share and will be followed by the movement monitors segment. Likewise, the cordless segment, which was leading the market in 2016 both in terms of revenue and shipment, is expected to decline.
Interactive Baby Monitors Market Geographical Analysis
North America to take over the leading position from Europe both in terms of revenue and APAC to take over in terms of shipment.
In 2016, Europe held the leading position both in terms of revenue and shipment. It was followed by North America in terms of revenue. However, with growing popularity of smart baby monitors and high demand in the US, the market in North America is expected to grow tremendously surpassing the European baby monitors market in terms of revenue. Also, APAC is the fastest growing market for interactive baby monitors in the world and expected to lead the market in terms of unit shipment in 2023.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Format Type
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Transmission Type
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Mode of Connectivity Type
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.1.1 Inclusions
5.1.2 Exclusions
5.2 Currency Conversion rate
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 MacroEconomic Factors Driving Market
7.2.1 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets
7.2.2 Dual-income Households in Developed Markets
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Growing Awareness and Fear of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome
8.1.2 Increasing Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior
8.1.3 Growing Number of Newborns
8.1.4 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers
8.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Geographies
8.2 Market Growth Restraint
8.2.1 Safety Related Concerns
8.2.2 Change in End-users' Sociography
8.2.3 Low Penetration in Emerging Economies
8.2.4 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraint
8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraint on Regions
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Introduction of Smart Technology in Baby Care
8.3.2 Popularity of IoT and Smart Devices
8.3.3 High Demand for Movement Monitors
8.3.4 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.5 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends on Regions
8.3.6 Sensitivity Analysis of Key Market Trends and Opportunities
9 Value Chain Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.1.1 Raw Materials
9.1.2 Manufacturers
9.1.3 Distributors/Dealers
9.1.4 Retailers
9.1.5 End-user
10 Global Interactive Baby Monitor Market
10.1 Market Overview
10.1.1 Historical Data 2015-2016
10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11 Interactive Baby Monitor Market By Product Format
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Global Audio Only Interactive Baby Monitor Market
11.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Global Audio and video Interactive Baby Monitor Market
11.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Global Interactive Baby Movement Monitor Market
11.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.4.2 Under-the-mattress Movement Monitor
11.4.3 Diaper Attachment Movement Monitor
11.4.4 Smart Wearable Movement Monitors
12 Interactive baby monitor Market by Mode of Connectivity
12.1 Market Size & Forecast
13 Interactive Baby Monitor Market By Transmission Signal
13.1 Market Size & Forecast
14 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels
14.1 Distribution Channels of Interactive baby monitor Market
14.1.1 Manufacture, Production, and Distribution
14.1.2 Distribution through Retail Stores
14.1.3 Distribution through Online Websites
15 Geographical segmentation
15.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16 Europe: Interactive Baby Monitor Market
16.1 Market Overview
16.1.1 Historical Data 2015-2016
16.1.2 Market Size & Forecast 2017-2023
16.2 Market by Product Format
16.3 Key Countries
16.4 Leading Trend, Driver, and Restraint
17 North America: Interactive Baby Monitor Market
17.1 Market Overview
17.1.1 Historic Data 2015-2016
17.1.2 Market Size & Forecast 2017-2023
17.2 Market by Product Format
17.3 Key Countries
17.4 Leading Trend, Driver, and Restraint
18 APAC: Interactive Baby Monitor Market
18.1 Market Overview
18.1.1 Historic Data 2015-2016
18.1.2 Market Size & Forecast 2017-2023
18.2 Market by Product Format
18.3 Key Countries
18.4 Leading Trend, Driver, and Restraint
19 Latin America: Interactive Baby Monitor Market
19.1 Market Overview
19.1.1 Historic Data: 2015-2016
19.1.2 Market Size & Forecast 2017-2023
19.2 Market by Product Format
19.3 Key countries
19.4 Leading Trend, Driver, and Restraint
20 MEA: Interactive Baby Monitor Market
20.1 Market Overview
20.1.1 Historic Data 2015-2016
20.1.2 Market Size & Forecast 2017-2023
20.2 Market by Product Format
20.3 Key Countries
20.4 Leading Trend, Driver, and Restraint
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Structure and Mapping of Competition
21.2.1 Herfindahl-Hirschman Index
21.3 Market VENDOR Analysis
21.3.1 Overview
21.3.2 Product Differentiation and Format Analysis
22 Key Company Profiles
22.1 Dorel Industries
22.2 Flir Lorex
22.3 Mattel
22.4 Motorola Mobility
22.5 Philips AVENT
22.6 Samsung Electronics
22.7 Summer Infant
23 Other Prominent Companies
23.1 BabyPing
23.2 Dropcam (Nest Labs)
23.3 Foscam
23.4 Graco
23.5 VTech
23.6 WiFi Baby
23.7 Withings
23.8 Others Emerging Smart Baby Monitor Brands
23.9 Angelcare
23.1 Blue Spark Technologies
23.11 Hisense
23.12 Mayborn Group
23.13 Snuza International
23.14 Exmovere
23.15 iBaby Guard International
23.16 Infanttech
23.17 Jablotron
23.18 MonDevices
23.19 Owlet Baby Care
23.2 Respisense
23.21 Rest Devices
23.22 Safetosleep
23.23 Tomy International
24 Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendation
24.3 Qualitative Summary: Global Interactive Baby Monitor Market
24.4 Quantitative Summary: Global Interactive baby monitor Market
25 Appendix
