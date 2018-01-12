Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Paychex's Revenue and Earnings Advanced 7%

Stock Monitor: Resources Connection Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Paychex announced revenue of $826.5 million for the three months ended November 30, 2017, compared to $771.4 million for Q1 FY17. The Company's reported numbers surpassed analysts' estimates of $823.1 million.

For Q2 FY18, Paychex's total service revenue was $812.5 million, reflecting an increase of 7% from $760.0 million for Q2 FY17. The Company noted that acquisition of HR Outsourcing Holdings, Inc. (HROI), was completed during August 2017, and it had contributed approximately 3% to the total service revenue growth for the reported quarter.

During Q2 FY18, Paychex's total expenses increased 7% to $494.3 million. on a y-o-y basis. HROI contributed approximately 5% to total expense growth in the reported quarter. Investments in technology and continued growth of the Company's combined PEO business also attributed to the overall increase in total expenses.

For Q2 FY18, Paychex's operating income advanced 7% to $332.2 million on a y-o-y basis. The Company's operating income, as a percent of total revenue, was 40.2% in the reported quarter, compared to 40.3% for the year ago same period.

Paychex's net income and diluted earnings per share each increased 7% to $217.0 million on a y-o-y basis and $0.60 per share, respectively, for Q2 FY18. The Company's adjusted net income increased 7% to $214.4 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 5% to $0.59 per share for the reported quarter, meeting Wall Street's estimates of $0.59 per share.

Paychex's Segment Results

During Q2 FY18, the Payroll service's revenue grew 1% to $444.8 million compared to $440.9 million in Q2 FY17, primarily driven by growth in revenue per check, which improved as a result of price increases, net of discounts. The growth rate for the reported quarter was tempered by changes in client base mix.

For Q2 FY18, the Human Resource Services' ("HRS") revenue advanced 15% to $367.7 million on a y-o-y basis, including HROI. The segment's revenue growth was primarily driven by increases in the Company's client base across most major human capital management (HCM) services, including: comprehensive HR outsourcing services; retirement services; time and attendance; and insurance services.

Financial Position and Liquidity

Paychex's financial position as of November 30, 2017, remained strong with cash and total corporate investments of $819.5 million. The Company's short-term borrowings totaled $133.4 million as of November 30, 2017.

During H1 FY18, Paychex's cash flows from operations were $519.4 million, up 26% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's operating cash flows were higher due to growing net income along with positive cash flow impacts from timing related to income taxes and PEO payroll accruals and unbilled receivables. During H1 FY18, Paychex repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock for a total of $94.1 million.

Outlook

For the fiscal year ending May 31, 2018, Paychex is forecasting Payroll service revenue to increase in the range of 1% to 2%, HRS revenue is anticipated to increase in the band of 12% to 14%. The Company's FY18 total revenue is expected to grow approximately 6%, while operating income, as a percent of total revenue, is anticipated to be in the range of 39% to 40%.

For FY18, Paychex is forecasting net income to grow approximately 5% on a y-o-y basis and adjusted net income is anticipated to increase approximately 7% from the year ago same period. The Company's diluted earnings per share is expected to increase in the range of 5% to 6% and adjusted diluted earnings per share is estimated to grow in the range of 7% to 8%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 11, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Paychex's stock fell 1.01%, ending the trading session at $66.86.

Volume traded for the day: 2.20 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.89 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 5.32%; previous six-month period - up 16.89%; and past twelve-month period - up 9.34%

After yesterday's close, Paychex's market cap was at $24.08 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 28.70.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors