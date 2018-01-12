Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Cintas' Revenue Surged 26.4% and Adjusted EPS Advanced 14.9%

Stock Monitor: SYNNEX Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended November 30, 2017, Cintas' revenue surged 26.4% to $1.61 billion compared to $1.27 billion in Q2 FY17. The Company's organic revenue growth rate, adjusting for the impacts of acquisitions and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, was 7.7%. Cintas' revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $1.59 billion.

During Q2 FY18, Cintas' operating income increased 17.3% to $235.21 million from $200.46 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's operating income was negatively impacted by transaction and integration expenses related to the G&K Services, Inc. ("G&K") acquisition of $13 million in the reported quarter and of $3 million in the year ago same period.

Cintas' operating income margin, excluding the G&K transaction and integration expenses, was 15.5% in Q2 FY18 versus 16% in Q2 FY17. The Company's operating margin was negatively impacted by 75 basis points due to the intangible asset amortization expenses resulting from the purchase price accounting of the G&K acquisition. Additionally, Cintas' operating margin was negatively impacted by 25 basis points due to depreciation and implementation costs of the Company's enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

Cintas' net income from continuing operations was $137.74 million for Q2 FY18, up 12.9% from $121.95 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $1.24 for the reported quarter versus $1.12 for the year ago comparable period. Cintas' EPS for Q2 FY18 and Q2 FY17 included a negative impact of $0.07 and $0.02, respectively, from transaction and integration expenses related to the G&K acquisition. The Company's adjusted earnings were $1.31 per share for the reported quarter, exceeding Wall Street's estimates of $1.26 per share.

Segment Results

During Q2 FY18, Cintas' Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment's revenue surged 30.8% to $1.31 billion compared to $1.00 billion in Q2 FY17. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency exchange rate changes, the segment's organic growth rate was 7.3%. The segment's gross margin was 44.7% for the reported quarter, representing a decrease of 20 basis points from 44.9% in the year earlier corresponding quarter.

For Q2 FY18, Cintas' First Aid and Safety Services segment's revenue was $139 million, which was 11.5% higher compared to the year ago same period. On an organic basis, the growth rate for this segment was 10.8%. The segment's gross margin was 46.9% in the reported quarter compared to 46.1% in Q2 FY17, reflecting an increase of 80 basis points.

Financial Position

As of November 30, 2017, Cintas' cash and cash equivalents balance was $236 million, while marketable securities balance was $22 million. Cintas' cash flow from operating activities was $379 million and free cash flow was $246 million in H1 FY18.

For H1 FY18, Cintas' capital expenditure was $132 million. The Company is forecasting capital expenditure to be in the band of $280 million to $300 million for the fiscal year 2018. As of November 30, 2017, Cintas' total debt was $2.83 billion, consisting of $300 million in short-term debt and $2.53 billion in long-term debt. At November 30, 2017, the Company's leverage was 2.5x debt-to-EBITDA.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2018, Cintas raised its revenue guidance from a range of $6.325 billion - $6.400 billion to a band of $6.365 billion - $6.430 billion, and EPS from continuing operations from a range of $5.30 - $5.38 to a band of $5.39 - $5.46.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 11, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Cintas's stock climbed 1.07%, ending the trading session at $162.05.

Volume traded for the day: 529.89 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.35%; previous three-month period - up 7.55%; past twelve-month period - up 40.52%; and year-to-date - up 3.99%

After yesterday's close, Cintas's market cap was at $17.18 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 36.25.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.00%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

