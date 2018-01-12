PR Newswire
London, January 12
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 11 January 2018 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1399.38
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1388.02
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1417.66
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1406.30
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
|For more information please visit our website at
|www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/