MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: 1. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 12-Jan-2018 / 15:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Elena Bezdenezhnykh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" b) LEI 253400JPTEEW143W3E47 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary Share the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0007288411 code b) Nature of the Receipt of inheritance in Ordinary Shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) Zero 138 d) Aggregated information N/A - single transaction - Aggregated volume Zero - Price e) Date of the 2017-12-04 transaction f) Place of the Outside of trading venue transaction Notice from the issuer: Date on which the issuer became aware about the transaction - 2018-01-11. 2) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Victor Bezdenezhnykh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with the following person discharging managerial responsibilities: Elena Bezdenezhnykh, Member of the Management Board of the issuer b) Initial Initial notification notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" b) LEI 253400JPTEEW143W3E47 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary Share the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: RU0007288411 b) Nature of the Receipt of inheritance in Ordinary Shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) Zero 47 d) Aggregated information N/A - single transaction - Aggregated volume Zero - Price e) Date of the 2017-12-04 transaction f) Place of the Outside of trading venue transaction Notice from the issuer: Date on which the issuer became aware about the transaction - 2018-01-11. 3) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Konstantin Bezdenezhnykh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with the following person discharging managerial responsibilities: Elena Bezdenezhnykh, Member of the Management Board of the issuer b) Initial Initial notification notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" b) LEI 253400JPTEEW143W3E47 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary Share the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: RU0007288411 b) Nature of the Receipt of inheritance in Ordinary Shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) Zero 46 d) Aggregated information N/A - single transaction - Aggregated volume Zero - Price e) Date of the 2017-12-04 transaction f) Place of the Outside of trading venue transaction Notice from the issuer: Date on which the issuer became aware about the transaction - 2018-01-11. ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 5105 End of Announcement EQS News Service 645163 12-Jan-2018

January 12, 2018 09:01 ET (14:01 GMT)