DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung Stabilus S.A.: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 14.02.2018 in Luxembourg mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG 2018-01-12 / 15:05 Bekanntmachung gemäß §121 AktG, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich. STABILUS S.A. Société anonyme Siège social: 2, rue Albert Borschette L-1246 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 151589 Share Capital: EUR 247,000 Notice to all Shareholders All shareholders of STABILUS S.A. (the '*Company*') are hereby given notice by the management board of the Company (the '*Management Board*') that the annual general meeting of shareholders shall be held as follows: *Annual General Meeting 2018* *deliberating on ordinary and extraordinary matters* (the '*MEETING*') will be held on 14 February 2018, at 10:00 a.m. (Central European Time, '*CET*') with the agenda below at Chambre de Commerce, 7, rue Alcide de Gasperi, L-2981 Luxembourg AGENDA AND PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS FOR THE MEETING 1. Presentation of the management report regarding the stand alone annual accounts of the Company and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 30 September 2017. 2. Presentation of the report of the supervisory board of the Company regarding the stand alone annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2017. 3. Presentation of the reports of the independent auditor (_cabinet de révision agréé_) of the Company regarding the stand alone annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2017. 4. Approval of the stand-alone annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2017. _The Management Board proposes that the Meeting approves the stand-alone annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2017._ 5. Acknowledgement of the profit of the Company made with respect to the financial year ended 30 September 2017 and resolution concerning the allocation of the results of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2017. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING acknowledges that the Company made a profit with respect to the financial year ended on 30 September 2017 in an aggregate amount of EUR 29,859,755 (twenty nine million eight hundred fifty-nine thousand seven hundred fifty-five Euros) (the _ _Profit_ _)._ _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING resolves to allocate 5% of the Profit (i.e. an amount of EUR 1,492,988 (one million four hundred ninety-two thousand nine hundred eighty-eight Euros)) to the legal reserve, in accordance with article 461-1 of the Luxembourg act on commercial companies dated 10 August 1915, as amended._ The Management Board further proposes that the MEETING resolves to approve the distribution of a dividend in an amount of EUR 0.80 (eighty Euro cents) per share resulting in an aggregate dividend distribution in an amount of EUR 19,760,000 (nineteen million seven hundred sixty thousand Euros) out of the remaining profit and to carry forward the resulting balance of profits in an aggregate amount of EUR 8,606,767 (eight million six hundred six thousand seven hundred sixty-seven Euros), together with the profit carried forward from the previous financial year in an amount of EUR 173,778,169 (one hundred seventy-three million seven hundred seventy-eight thousand one hundred sixty-nine Euros), to the next financial year. _The dividend shall be payable within 3 days as of the MEETING._ 6. Approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2017. _The Management Board proposes that the Meeting approves the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2017._ 7. Discharge (_quitus_) to each of the members of the Management Board, consisting of Mr Dietmar Siemssen, Mr Mark Wilhelms, Mr Andreas Sievers and Mr Andreas Schröder, for the performance of their duties as members of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2017. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of each of the members of the Management Board for the performance of their duties as members of the Management Board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2017._ 8. Discharge (_quitus_) to each of the members of the supervisory board of the Company, consisting of Mr Udo Stark, Dr. Stephan Kessel, Dr. Joachim Rauhut and Dr. Ralf-Michael Fuchs, for the performance of their duties as members of the supervisory board for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2017. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the discharge of each of the members of the supervisory board of the Company, for the performance of their duties as members of the supervisory board of the Company for and in connection with the financial year ended 30 September 2017._ 9. Renewal of the mandate of Dr. Stephan Kessel, Dr. Joachim Rauhut and Dr. Ralf-Michael Fuchs as members of the supervisory board of the Company, each for a term of office ending after the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company approving the annual accounts for the financial year ending on 30 September 2022. The Management Board proposes that the MEETING approves the renewal of the mandates of Dr. Stephan Kessel, Dr. Joachim Rauhut and Dr. Ralf-Michael Fuchs as members of the supervisory board of the Company, each for a term of office ending after the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company approving the annual accounts for the financial year ending on 30 September 2022. 10. Appointment of Dr. Dirk Linzmeier as member of the supervisory board of the Company, for a term of office ending after the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company approving the annual accounts for the financial year ending on 30 September 2022. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING appoints Dr. Dirk Linzmeier as member of the supervisory board of the Company, for a term of office ending after the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company approving the annual accounts for the financial year ending on 30 September 2022._ Comment: Udo Stark's office term as Chairman of the Supervisory Board ends with the MEETING. Given the completion of his 70th birthday in 2017, Udo Stark has decided not to be available for re-election. Assisted through an executive search firm, appropriate candidates for the Supervisory Board have been identified. The results were discussed among the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of the Company, resulting in the proposal to the MEETING to appoint Dr. Dirk Linzmeier as a new Member of the Supervisory Board. 11. Renewal of the mandate of the independent auditor (_cabinet de révision agréé_) of the Company, KPMG Luxembourg, in relation to the stand alone annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending on 30 September 2018. The Management Board proposes that the MEETING renews the mandate of KPMG Luxembourg, as independent auditor (cabinet de révision agréé) of the Company in relation to the stand alone annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements, for a term which will expire at the end of the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company called to approve the stand alone annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending on 30 September 2018. 12. Amendment of the articles of association of the Company. _The Management Board proposes that the MEETING resolves to amend the articles of association of the Company (the '_ _Articles_ _') according to the _ Annex , with regards to the following articles of the present version of the Articles: article 5.2 Share capital increase and share capital reduction, article 5.3 Pre-emptive rights, article 5.5 (b) Terms of the authorization, article 6.1 Form of the shares, article 10.3 (a) Convening Notice, article 10.6 Participation by proxy, article 11.2 Minimum number of members of the Management Board and term of office, article 11.3 Permanent representative, article 15 Prior Consent Matters, article 18.3 Permanent representative, and article 29.1 Principles regarding the dissolution and the liquidation. Comment: The proposed changes in relation to articles 5.5 (b), 6.1 and 10.3 (a) are mere formal modifications reflecting the fact that the _Mémorial C, Recueil des Sociétés et Associations_ no longer exists, so that the reference to _Mémorial C_ shall be eliminated and shall be replaced by the correct term, _Recueil Electronique des Sociétés et Associations_. Article 11.2

