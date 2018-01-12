sprite-preloader
Freitag, 12.01.2018

7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A0ESUB ISIN: NO0010199052 Ticker-Symbol: T3L 
Aktie:
12.01.2018 | 15:45
PR Newswire

NextGenTel Holding ASA - Competition Clearance of Sale of Consumer Mobile Customer Portfolio

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With reference to the stock exchange notice issued by NextGenTel Holding ASA (the "Company") on 4 December 2017 regarding the sale of the Company's consumer mobile customer portfolio, the Company has today, 12 January 2018, been notified that the Norwegian competition authorities have approved the transaction. The finalised transaction is expected to close during June 2018.

