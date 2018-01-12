Primary Carnitine Deficiency Forecasts Report 2018-2028: Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With the Disease

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Primary Carnitine Deficiency Forecast in 19 Major Markets 2018-2028" report

This report provides the current prevalent population for CDSP across 19 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.



Systemic Primary Carnitine Deficiency (CDSP) is a rare autosomal recessive disorder caused by mutations in the SLC22A5 gene encoding organic cation transporter type 2 (OCTN2) that transports carnitine across cell membranes. To date, more than 160 unique mutations in the SLC22A5 gene have been reported, and the type of mutation affects the severity of symptoms, with some carriers of less severe mutations being asymptomatic.



Providing a value-added level of insight, several features of CDSP patients, as well as the main symptoms and comorbidities of the disease have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities of CDSP include:

Hepatic and cardiac signs and symptoms

Anaemia

Proximal muscle weakness

Developmental delay

Respiratory distress

Key Topics Covered:



