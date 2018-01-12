A.M. Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B+ (Good) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to "bbb-" from "bbb+" of Jordan Insurance Company Plc. (JIC) (Jordan). The outlook of the Long-Term ICR has been revised to stable from negative, while the outlook of the FSR remains stable.

The Credit Rating (rating) downgrades reflect deterioration of JIC's balance sheet strength fundamentals. Risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), has declined over recent years despite management actions aimed at bolstering capital adequacy. Over the past five years, onerous dividend payments and underwriting growth, as well as fair value losses from the company's concentrated and high risk investment portfolio, have negatively impacted its level of risk-adjusted capitalisation. In addition, JIC's liquidity position deteriorated notably in 2017, with net operational cash outflows eroding the company's cash resources, requiring it to utilise its bank overdraft facilities.

Underpinning JIC's ratings are its balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorises as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

The company's balance sheet strength is expected to be managed to a strong level over the medium term. Management's intention to divest certain capital intensive investments may lead to an improvement of risk-adjusted capitalisation if executed; however, the long-term benefits will be dependent on JIC's ability to retain the proceeds within the company. Offsetting balance sheet factors include the company's limited liquidity and asset liability management, weak regulatory solvency margin and moderate dependence on reinsurance.

JIC's operating performance is viewed as strong, although somewhat volatile. The company's underwriting performance has been excellent historically, with non-life combined ratios that have outstripped many of its local competitors. However, in 2016 and the first nine months of 2017, competitive market conditions across JIC's non-life operations and reserve strengthening requirements in the United Arab Emirates, have led to near breakeven combined ratios. Offsetting this weaker performance has been the company's life business, which has demonstrated consistently good profitability.

The company has a good competitive position within Jordan, ranked second in the market based on gross written premiums in 2016. Despite this, the Jordanian insurance market remains relatively small by international standards with limited growth opportunities. JIC's operations are also relatively concentrated by geography with approximately 75% of premium emanating from Jordan.

JIC's risk management framework is developing, and its risk management capability is viewed to be marginal relative to the size and complexity of its operations. The company has solid controls and adequate capability for key underwriting risks; however, A.M. Best considers there to be deficiencies in the management of investment, liquidity and capital management risks. Country risk is also a key risk to JIC given that its underwriting and investment operations are focused principally in Jordan (A.M. Best's Country Risk Tier 4).

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180112005358/en/

Contacts:

A.M. Best

Myles Gould, +44-20-7397-0267

Senior Financial Analyst

myles.gould@ambest.com

or

Tim Prince, +44-20-7397-0320

Director, Analytics

timothy.prince@ambest.com

or

Christopher Sharkey, +1-908-439-2200, ext. 5159

Manager, Public Relations

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

or

Jim Peavy, +1-908-439-2200, ext. 5644

Director, Public Relations

james.peavy@ambest.com