Capita plc - Appointment of Adviser

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
Capita plc ("Capita') is pleased to announce that it has appointed Goldman Sachs International as the Company's joint corporate broker, alongside incumbent Citigroup Global Markets Limited.
Capita is a leading UK provider of technology enabled customer and business process services and integrated professional support services. Operating at over 450 sites across the UK, Europe, India and South Africa, Capita uses its expertise, infrastructure and scale benefits to transform its clients' services, driving down costs and adding value. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information on Capita can be found at: http://www.capita.com.