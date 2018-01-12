Capita plc - Appointment of Adviser

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Capita plc ("Capita') is pleased to announce that it has appointed Goldman Sachs International as the Company's joint corporate broker, alongside incumbent Citigroup Global Markets Limited.

