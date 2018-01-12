Issuer: Lykill fjármögnun hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 621101-2420 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Ármúli 1, 108 Reykjavík -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI Code 213800EH2GN487RCKC87 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Application for Admission to Trading 12.1.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading 12.1.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 15.1.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 148167 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) LYKILL180716 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000029601 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FISN númer LYKILL FJARM/ZERO CPN 20180716 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit 520.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 520.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount issued at this time 520.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date 15.1.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date 16.7.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date 16.7.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention Annað -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Day count convention, if other ACT/360, ISMA method -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Dirty Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Country, if other --------------------------------------------------------------------------------