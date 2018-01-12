sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Klövern AB (publ): Klövern AB: Klövern to redeem its senior secured floating rate bonds, 2013/2018, prior to final maturity

Klövern AB (publ) ("Klövern") issued senior secured floating rate bonds in a maximum total amount of SEK 700 million with ISIN SE0005127578 on 4 April 2013 (the "2013/2018 Bonds"). Klövern hereby irrevocably gives notice that it will redeem all outstanding 2013/2018 Bonds.

In accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the 2013/2018 Bonds, Klövern will today send notice of voluntary total redemption to holders of all outstanding 2013/2018 Bonds. Each 2013/2018 Bond will be redeemed at a redemption amount corresponding to 100.00 per cent of the nominal amount together with accrued and unpaid interest from, but excluding, the preceding interest payment date (4 January 2018) until, and including, the relevant early redemption date (7 February 2018).

Payment will be made to each person who, in accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the 2013/2018 Bonds, is registered as a "Bondholder" in the debt book on 31 January 2018. The early redemption date is set to 7 February 2018. The last day of trading for the 2013/2018 Bonds is planned to be 29 January 2018.

This notice of early redemption is irrevocable.

Klövern AB (publ)


For additional information:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them efficient premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se (http://www.klovern.se/).

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se (mailto:info@klovern.se).

180112 Klövern to redeem its senior secured floating rate bonds... (pdf) (http://hugin.info/134084/R/2161188/831208.pdf)


Source: Klövern AB (publ) via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)