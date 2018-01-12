Klövern AB (publ): Klövern AB: Klövern to redeem its senior secured floating rate bonds, 2013/2018, prior to final maturity

Klövern AB (publ) ("Klövern") issued senior secured floating rate bonds in a maximum total amount of SEK 700 million with ISIN SE0005127578 on 4 April 2013 (the "2013/2018 Bonds"). Klövern hereby irrevocably gives notice that it will redeem all outstanding 2013/2018 Bonds.

In accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the 2013/2018 Bonds, Klövern will today send notice of voluntary total redemption to holders of all outstanding 2013/2018 Bonds. Each 2013/2018 Bond will be redeemed at a redemption amount corresponding to 100.00 per cent of the nominal amount together with accrued and unpaid interest from, but excluding, the preceding interest payment date (4 January 2018) until, and including, the relevant early redemption date (7 February 2018).

Payment will be made to each person who, in accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the 2013/2018 Bonds, is registered as a "Bondholder" in the debt book on 31 January 2018. The early redemption date is set to 7 February 2018. The last day of trading for the 2013/2018 Bonds is planned to be 29 January 2018.

This notice of early redemption is irrevocable.

