Dublin-based software company Escher Group said on Friday that full-year revenue is expected to be marginally ahead of the $18m forecast in the trading update in November, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation will be around $2.8m. As previously indicated, the company said it will incur exceptional costs of approximately $300,000 to complete the restructuring that was kicked off in 2016. Escher, which is due to release its full-year results in the week ...

