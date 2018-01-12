AIM-listed Lighthouse Group said on Friday that it expects to report full-year revenue, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and pre-tax profit ahead of market views. In a brief trading update for the year to the end of December, the company said its performance was driven by an increase in business derived from the group's affinity connections and from higher levels of average annualised revenue production per adviser across all of its divisions. Chief executive officer ...

