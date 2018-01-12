sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.01.2018 | 16:11
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

Limitless Earth Plc - Director's Dealings

PR Newswire
London, January 12

12 January 2018

LIMITLESS EARTH PLC

("Limitless" or the "Company")

Director's Dealing

The Company was notified on 11 January 2018 that Guido Contesso, a director of the Company, acquired shares in Limitless as follows:-

DirectorNumber of shares purchasedPrice per share (p)Total holding subsequent to the transactionHolding as a percentage of issued share capital
Guido Contesso525,0004.75p2,490,2173.81%

The total issued share capital of the Company comprises 65,400,000 ordinary shares of 1p each.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, please contact:

Limitless Earth plc+44 7780 700 091

Guido Contesso www.limitlessearthplc.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP+44 20 7213 0880

Nominated Adviser www.cairnfin.com

Jo Turner/Tony Rawlinson

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited +44 20 7469 0930

Broker www.pcorpfin.com

Peter Greensmith/Charles Goodfellow

About Limitless Earth plc

Limitless Earth plc is a proactive investment company that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. Limitless invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change. Examples of such sectors include cleantech, life sciences, nanotech, medtech, recycling, and new Internet opportunities.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.NameGuido Contesso
2Reason for notification
a.Position/StatusDirector of Limitless Earth plc
b.Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NameLimitless Earth plc plc
b.LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary Shares of 1p each

ISIN: GB00BKXP5L71


b.Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
4.75 pence per share525,000
d.Aggregated information


- Aggregated Volume

- Price		N/A
e.Date of the transaction11 January 2018
f.Place of the transactionXLON (AIM Market)

© 2018 PR Newswire