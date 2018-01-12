Limitless Earth Plc - Director's Dealings

12 January 2018

LIMITLESS EARTH PLC

("Limitless" or the "Company")

Director's Dealing

The Company was notified on 11 January 2018 that Guido Contesso, a director of the Company, acquired shares in Limitless as follows:-

Director Number of shares purchased Price per share (p) Total holding subsequent to the transaction Holding as a percentage of issued share capital Guido Contesso 525,000 4.75p 2,490,217 3.81%

The total issued share capital of the Company comprises 65,400,000 ordinary shares of 1p each.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

About Limitless Earth plc

Limitless Earth plc is a proactive investment company that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. Limitless invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change. Examples of such sectors include cleantech, life sciences, nanotech, medtech, recycling, and new Internet opportunities.