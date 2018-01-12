On November 30, 2017, the shares in Götenehus Group AB were given observation status with reference to a press release published the same day by Erik Hemberg Fastighets AB with information on a mandatory public offer to the shareholders in Götenehus Group AB. Today, on January 12, 2018, Erik Hemberg Fastighets AB published a press release with information on the outcome of the public offer.



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Götenehus Group AB (GHUS B, ISIN code SE0001799636, order book ID 37306) shall be removed with effect as of today, January 12, 2018.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.