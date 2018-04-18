Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic have decided to decommission the INET MiFID II Test Environment (INET Test M2), a temporary test environment facilitating MiFID II functionality testing during the MiFID II implementation project.



The last day for INET Test M2 will be Friday January 26, 2018. After this date, the system will be decommissioned.



All test ports in INET Test M2 environment will be cancelled automatically after January 26, 2018; no separate cancel request is required.



INET Test NTF



After January 26, INET Test NTF will be the only test environment available for customer testing.



If you need to order new ports in INET NTF, please order via Nasdaq Member Portal.



Alternatively, new orders can be ordered via Port Request Form available at Nasdaq Technical Information, INET Nordic, Connectivity & Access.



ITCH and NLS Multicast services shall be ordered via Nasdaq Global Information Services (GIS), dataproducts@nasdaq.com.



Support



For any questions regarding this information, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



Attachment:

